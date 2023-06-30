Restaurant partners can leverage this platform to view demand and supply gaps, price distribution and demand trends for different dishes or cuisines and consequently customize their strategies and accelerate sales

Online food delivery firm Zomato Ltd., on Friday introduced an open data analysis platform for food trends aimed to help its restaurant partners in taking a data-driven approach to prices, dishes and location.

As per an official statement, "Zomato Food Trends is an open platform accessible to the general public free of charge and it will provide insights by analysing data from millions of transactions across hundreds of cities in India."

It also added that, restaurant partners can leverage this platform to view demand and supply gaps, price distribution and demand trends for different dishes or cuisines and consequently customize their strategies and accelerate sales."

According to the company, the platform has been introduced with an aim to support both current and budding restaurant partners in taking a data-driven approach towards decision making.

In a blog post, the company said, "Our aim is to democratise aggregated data insights levelling the playing field, particularly for smaller restaurants, to ensure they can make informed and evidence-based decisions."

"We strive to be a trusted partner to everyone, providing a level playing field, particularly for smaller restaurants, to help them flourish in this dynamic and competitive market. That's why we have made Zomato Food Trends accessible not only to all our listed restaurant partners, but also to the general public, free of charge. We firmly believe that anyone who dreams of starting and scaling a restaurant business should have the opportunity to do so," read the blogpost.