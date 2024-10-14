Alongside her role at Zomato, Gunjan Soni is a Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer of Global Fashion Group (GFG), and CEO of Zalora SEA. She previously held leadership roles at Myntra as Head of Jabong and Chief Marketing Officer.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zomato announced that its independent director, Gunjan Soni, has stepped down from her role due to heightened work commitments. The company shared the news in an exchange filing on Friday, confirming her resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on October 11, 2024.

In her resignation letter, Soni stated, "Due to my increased work commitments, I hereby tender my resignation as an independent director of the company... Consequently, I will also be stepping down as a member of the risk management committee and corporate social responsibility committee." She further assured that her resignation was solely based on her professional commitments, with no other underlying reasons.

Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, expressed his gratitude for Soni's contributions, stating, "It was great to partner with Gunjan... I want to thank her for her valuable insights and guidance that have been instrumental in our growth. While I will miss her on our board, we understand her constraints and wish her continued success."

Soni, who joined Zomato's board in July 2021, acknowledged the challenges of stepping down. "The need to step down stems from increased professional commitments and was a tough decision. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served on the board, and I am confident in Zomato's management team and the company's future direction."

Alongside her role at Zomato, Gunjan Soni is a Member of the Management Board, Chief Operating Officer of Global Fashion Group (GFG), and CEO of Zalora SEA. She previously held leadership roles at Myntra as Head of Jabong and Chief Marketing Officer.

Soni's departure follows the recent resignation of Zomato's Co-founder and Chief People Officer, Akriti Chopra, who left the company in late September after a long tenure since 2011.