Zyod Raises $3.5 Million In Seed Funding

Zyod plans to use the funds to further strengthen the technology platform and team

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Zyod, a global B2B platform for apparel sourcing and manufacturing, has raised $3.5 million in Seed funding led by Lightspeed. The round also saw participation from FJ Labs, Panthera Peak Capital, and select angels such as Abhishek Goyal (founder, Tracxn), Abhinav Sinha (global COO, Oyo), Gaurav Hinduja (COO, Gokaldas Exports), Ravi Khandelwal (founder, Yufta) and others. Zyod plans to use the funds to further strengthen the technology platform and team.

"While fashion is rapidly transforming globally, the incumbent supply chain has not kept pace with how rapidly consumers have evolved and it needs a complete re-imagination of manufacturing itself, to build for the future. At Zyod, we are making fast fashion accessible to every brand/retailer using our unique, agile supply chain. Brands increasingly are relying on us to be the one-stop shop for launching new styles every week without the worry of inventory, making us their partner from design to delivery," said Ankit Jaipuria and Ritesh Khandelwal, co-founders of Zyod.

Solving for every brand, irrespective of the scale, Zyod can provide a new range of products within 21 days with an as low as 50 pieces MOQ. Since its inception, Zyod has witnessed a steady market demand and has already served over 150 customers across 13 countries, democratizing and simplifying fashion sourcing for every brand, retailer and wholesaler. From adding more manufacturers and suppliers to introducing new features, Zyod will continue to build a larger network of MSMEs in the apparel sourcing and manufacturing segment. The brand is actively hiring across functions such as product, tech, marketing, and operations, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2023 by Ankit Jaipuria and Ritesh Khandelwal, Zyod aims to transform the apparel sourcing and manufacturing ecosystem in India.
