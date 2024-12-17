With over 45 years of experience across telecom, renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and AI-led digital technologies, Kohli's appointment aligns with Zypp's growth trajectory as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 12–24 months.

EV-as-a-service platform Zypp Electric has appointed Manoj Kohli as Senior Advisor, marking a significant step in strengthening its leadership team and advancing its mission to dominate the last-mile delivery sector.

With over 45 years of experience across telecom, renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and AI-led digital technology, Kohli's appointment aligns with Zypp's growth trajectory as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 12-24 months.

Akash Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Zypp Electric, expressed excitement over Kohli's inclusion, citing his experience in global business development and passion for sustainable innovations. "Having started my career at Airtel, I've always admired Kohli's success stories. His leadership will be crucial as we plan our expansion and work toward our IPO," Gupta shared. Kohli's guidance will further Zypp's goals of promoting EV adoption, optimising fleet solutions, and enhancing logistics efficiency, not just within India but globally.

Kohli's illustrious career includes key leadership roles at Bharti Airtel, SoftBank India, and SB Energy. As Managing Director and CEO of Bharti Airtel, he spearheaded the company's expansion into 20 countries, increasing its customer base to over 400 million. His leadership at SB Energy helped achieve over 7GW of renewable energy capacity in India and the US.

Kohli also played a key role at SoftBank India, managing investments worth USD 15 billion in AI-focused companies like OLA, OYO, and Swiggy. His extensive experience in scaling businesses and guiding them to public offerings makes him an invaluable asset to Zypp Electric.

"I am thrilled to be part of this transformative journey to further strengthen their market dominance. My focus as an advisor will be on empowering the leadership team to achieve their ambitious goals while fostering a culture of excellence and integrity. Together, we will work to create a robust framework that not only drives business success but also contributes positively to our communities," said Kohli.

Founded in 2017, Zypp focuses on providing carbon-free delivery solutions for local merchants, e-commerce giants, and delivery executives. Its fleet of IoT and AI-enabled scooters is low-maintenance and high-performance, reducing delivery costs and pollution. With over 22,000 EVs and delivery pilots, Zypp is making strides toward a cleaner, more efficient, and emission-free logistics system.

With Kohli's guidance, Zypp aims to enhance its strategic initiatives and accelerate its expansion into new markets with its EV fleet, reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly logistics solutions across urban landscapes and eye for IPO in the next 12-24 months.