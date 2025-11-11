You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When we think of food, we think of the people who create it—because often, the creator matters more than the creation. As we began shaping the second edition of Entrepreneur's Restaurateur, our goal was clear: to capture the moments, the minds, and the masters behind India's evolving culinary landscape.

In today's India, dining is no longer just about flavor—it's about feeling, storytelling, and strategy. This edition celebrates the trailblazers who are redefining how we eat, experience, and connect through food.

Chef Ranveer Brar transforms every dish into a narrative, proving through Kashkan Kissaghar in Dubai that storytelling isn't just content—it's cuisine. Niyati Rao, with her poetic precision and ingredient-first philosophy, elevates Indian produce to global acclaim. Her journey—from her mother's kitchen to Noma to Ekaa—is a masterclass in authenticity and imagination.

Sagar Daryani, the momo mogul behind Wow! Momo, shows us that scale and soul can coexist. With over 800 outlets and a vision to go global, he's building more than a brand—he's building a movement. And Aditya Dugar's Masque is a quiet revolution, championing indigenous ingredients and redefining fine dining with bold experimentation and deep conviction.

Together, these visionaries remind us that success in food is not just about taste—it's about trust, transformation, and tenacity. They're not just feeding India; they're fueling its future.

This edition also unveils emerging trends—from the rise of reservations in fine dining to the evolution of snacking and grazing into full-fledged menus. We spotlight the growing importance of ingredients as the true heroes of the plate, the science of menu curation, and the casual dining wave sweeping across cities.

The food industry itself is undergoing a seismic shift. Our partnership with World Food India highlights this momentum, with the central government signing agreements worth $1.02 trillion across sectors like dairy, meat, packaged foods, beverages, spices, and ready-to-eat products. Major players—from Reliance Consumer Products to Nestlé India—are betting big on this transformation.

We also feature conversations with culinary icons like Manish Mehrotra, who is leading the next wave of innovation, and Nikhil Nagpal of Avartana, whose global acclaim reflects India's rising culinary stature. New entrants like Doner Shack and Amocasa show that innovation is the new ingredient, while trends like Matcha continue to shape the modern palate.

This edition dives deep into the new rules of dining: AI-powered personalization, emotional intelligence in hospitality, and the rise of Gen Z as tastemakers. We explore how ambience, design, and storytelling shape not just what we eat—but how we feel.

Food is no longer just a plate—it's a platform. A stage for culture, commerce, and connection. As we turn the page on the course of culinary evolution, we raise a toast to the entrepreneurs who continue to stir the pot.

Remember the time you completmented a chef on cheering your taste buds or what if a dish not living up to its mark and you would complain the white coat wearer. Next time, also look out for restaurants where the chef pays special attention to the food on how it's being plated and served before you even notice and enusres it's perfection.

Here's to the chefs, the dreamers, and the disruptors. Bon appétit to a new era of Indian dining.