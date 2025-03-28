Punita Sabharwal

Entrepreneur Staff

Bio

Punita Sabharwal is the Managing Editor of Entrepreneur India.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

From TVS Legacy To India's PE Powerhouse: Gopal Srinivasan's Big Bet

Entrepreneurship is one activity that dramatically enhances the growth of a country; it creates aspiration, stability, and a sense of progress, says Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds

Leadership

Flavour, Fire & Fortune: The Rise of India's Foodpreneurs

Here's to the spirit and spice of a sector that continues to redefine itself. Bon appétit.

News and Trends

The Luxury EV Innovator

We continue to redefine the top-end luxury BEV segment with an unparalleled blend of technology and luxury appointments, says Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

Technology

Tesla's India Play: The EV Juggernaut Eyes Its Final Frontier

The OG of EV: Elon Musk, Co-founder & CEO, Tesla

Leadership

From IIT Kanpur to Global Unicorns: Naveen Tewari's Relentless Pursuit of Creation

"It was not until Harvard Business School that the idea of creation began to crystallise, "They weren't interested in conversations about industries or markets. They were just obsessed with creation," Naveen Tewari, Founder of InMobi and Glance

Entrepreneurs

Can Blusmart Be Rescued From the Gensol Saga?

Once hailed as the next game changer in EV Mobility, Blusmart made it to our special IPs last year securing the cover for the momentum it showed.

Recently Edited Content by Punita Sabharwal

Growth Strategies

15 Entrepreneurs Share the Secrets of Their Creative Life

From bringing India on a global map to thinking of out-of-the-box solutions, these creative entrepreneurs talk about what it takes to build, make, upgrade and grant a new life to an existing and everyday process

By Punita Sabharwal
Entrepreneurs

At The Helm: Meet The Next Generation of Indian Entrepreneurs

This year in our GenNext special, the list goes beyond the cliched names and provides a fresh perspective of business from different genres

By Punita Sabharwal

More Authors You Might Like

More Latest Content

Loading...