Flavour, Fire & Fortune: The Rise of India's Foodpreneurs Here's to the spirit and spice of a sector that continues to redefine itself. Bon appétit.

By Punita Sabharwal

[L-R] Anjan Chatterjee, Kallol Banerjee, Vicky Ratnani

Circa 2015, Entrepreneur made its foray into the Indian market. Among our first special issues was a tribute to the burgeoning restaurant industry—a sector then witnessing a quiet but powerful revolution. It was an era defined by bold founders who were reimagining Indian dining with equal parts ambition, innovation, and heart. That issue celebrated a new generation of culinary entrepreneurs writing a fresh chapter in India's food story.

A decade later, in 2025, we find ourselves at the epicentre of a gastronomic renaissance. As Entrepreneur marks its 10th year in India, the evolution of the country's restaurant ecosystem is nothing short of remarkable. New-age entrepreneurship may be sector-agnostic, but the food business has emerged as one of its most dynamic and investment-attractive domains. Consider ChrysCapital's acquisition of the iconic Theobroma, or the landmark stake sale of Haldiram's to global investor Temasek. These are not isolated events—they signal the growing maturity and professionalisation of India's food enterprises. Add to that the stock market debuts of Swiggy and Zomato, which have reshaped the business of food delivery and how India dines.

Just the other day, I met a billionaire entrepreneur—still in his early 30s—who dashed off from our meeting to keep a lunch reservation at Indian Accent. Such is the allure of India's modern fine dining scene. From celebrated chefs like Vikas Khanna and Vicky Ratnani making global waves, to next-gen players like Rebel Foods the world's largest virtual restaurant chain, Indian gastronomy is no longer just a cultural expression—it is a serious business. One where technology, tradition, and taste blend seamlessly. George Bernard Shaw once said, there is no sincerer love than the love of food. Entrepreneur Restaurateur's very first edition, The New Food Playbook: Cooked, Crafted, Coded, carries the same spirit.

At the heart of this issue are Anjan Chatterjee, Vicky Ratnani, and Kallol Banerjee: Three incredible voices who are taking Indian cuisine to the world in very different ways. One comes from the world of legacy fine dining, one brings creativity, and one has built the world's largest cloud kitchen brand. This edition takes you deep into the new rules of the game—AI in dining, emotional intelligence in hospitality, sustainability, hyper personalization, and how Gen Y and Gen Z are changing the way restaurants think. The stories go beyond kitchens.

They explore how design, digital behavior, leadership, and even economic data shape what we eat and how we feel while doing it. Achievers like Bhupendra Nath of Trèsind Studio Dubai, actor-entrepreneur Naga Chaitanya, and other thinkers reflect on how food is not just taste but touch, thought and theatre. You will also find numbers and context on India's e-commerce to market projections that connect restaurants with the broader economy. Also, there's a beautiful feature on chutney, treating it not as a side but as a symbol of memory, migration, and micro-businesses. And an essay that reminds us why food is the complete art. Here's to the spirit—and spice—of a sector that continues to redefine itself. Bon appétit.
