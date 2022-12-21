2024 May Not See the Launch Of the Cheaper iPhone SE 4

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apple was said to launch the iPhone SE 4 with a larger display and a powerful camera in 2024. Reportedly, the launch has been postponed. Ming Chi Kuo, a noted analyst, said in a series of tweets, the ios company may ditch the plan to launch a cheaper iPhone SE.

Photo by Julian O'hayon on Unsplash

Earlier in March, Apple launched the iPhone SE 3 which is powered by A15 Bionic, 5G and better battery life. The phone is durable and the new camera system has features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion.

Kuo via his tweets mentioned that the full-screen design for the new SE 4 will lead to higher costs and selling prices, resulting in Apple possibly reconsidering the product's positioning. Kuo added that by reducing unnecessary product development the company could wade through the challenges of the global 2023 economic recession.

The iPhone SE 3 which was launched earlier this year, was priced at RS 43,900/-. It could support 5G networks and be powered by the Apple A15 chipset, which is used in the iPhone 13 series as well.

The phone's design is similar to its predecessors with round edges. The iPhone SE 2020, came with a 4. Inch display and Touch ID. It has a dust and water-resistant design with IP67 certification for protection. There was a single camera in the back that included a 12-megapixel sensor.