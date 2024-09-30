Google has officially announced that October 3, 2024, will be the date of its much awaited Google for India 2024 event. This is a significant development for the tech industry.

Google has officially announced that October 3, 2024, will be the date of its much awaited Google for India 2024 event. This is a significant development for the tech industry. The message, which was sent out via Google India's official X (formerly Twitter) account, said, "PFA - Your invite to the 10th edition of #GoogleForIndia, happening on October 3rd ?." Come along as we leverage the finest AI and technologies to create an effect on an Indian scale."

The event, which is set for 11:30 AM IST, comes after a mysterious teaser that was previously shared on Google India's X account. The message was written in binary code, which was deciphered to reveal "Google for India - October 3rd," generating interest in the yearly tech expo that will take place in 2024.

One of the company's most important channels for disseminating its most recent inventions intended to promote digital advancement in India is Google for India. Aiming to strengthen the nation's digital ecosystem, the event usually includes announcements about digital payments, education, local business support, language translation, and strategic partnerships with the government. Although the specifics of this year's announcements are still being kept under wraps, it is anticipated that Google will expand on the noteworthy advancements made last year, which demonstrated the company's dedication to improving India's digital landscape.

1. What Does India Needs

Google for India releases information about new services, goods, and initiatives each year with the goal of addressing the particular problems faced by India. Google's dedication to enabling the nation's digital transformation will be reflected in the event, which will showcase everything from local business support to advances in AI-powered products. Attendees may anticipate a number of intriguing announcements regarding Android, Google Assistant, and new technologies designed especially for India's expanding digital market.

2. 2024 Line-Up

Although specifics for 2024 have not yet been disclosed, last year's statements suggest that digital payments, artificial intelligence, and domestic manufacturing would be priorities. As part of the Made in India campaign, Google announced plans to begin producing Pixel phones in India in 2023, with the Pixel 8 being the first model. Google may declare this year that the Pixel 9 smartphones would be made in India and made available for purchase.

3. Expanding financial access with Google Pay

Google achieved significant progress toward financial inclusion in 2023 when it made pre-approved credit lines available to users through Google Pay. In 2024, the business may declare plans to expand this program even further, giving India's underprivileged citizens improved access to financial services.

4. New collaborations in Education, Healthcare and Agriculture

Anticipate additional advancements in Google's collaborations with Indian institutions, namely in the domains of education, healthcare, and agriculture. Google and Axis My India collaborated to release an inclusive app in 2023 that gives users access to public services. Similar partnerships may take place this year, most likely with an emphasis on generative AI and its possible uses in both urban and rural settings.