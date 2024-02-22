4 Key Features About Reliance's New AI Hanooman Hanooman, an ambitious AI model developed by Reliance Industries in collaboration with 9 IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) across the country has been introduced by Mukesh Ambani.

Hanooman, an ambitious AI model developed by Reliance Industries in collaboration with 9 IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) across the country has been introduced by Mukesh Ambani. It is named after the Hindu deity, Hanooman, and introduced as India's latest innovation in artificial intelligence. This AI model represents a significant moment in India's journey towards AI dominance. Ambani's company, Seetha Mahalaxmi Healthcare (SML), spreadheads this project and aims to redefine the country's AI landscape with advanced capabilities.

1. Multimodal AI Capabilities

Hanooman is a large language model that is trained in 22 Indian Languages. It has multimodal AI capabilities that make it a versatile tool with applications in various industries. This model is designed to overcome computational constraints and offer speech-to-text capabilities to users.

2. Inclusivity

Inclusivity is one of the key features of Hanooman as it is compatible with regional languages. This focus on inclusivity allows the model to cater to a diverse user base and highlights India's entry into the global race of Artificial Intelligence.

3. Diverse Application

The AI model is envisioned to cater to four major fields that include healthcare, governance, financial services, and education. It aims to become a transformative AI technology in India by offering tailored AI solutions in these areas.

4. Multiple Creators

The AI model is being developed in collaboration with eight Indian Institutes of Technology and is backed by Reliance Jio Infocomm and the central government. BharatGPT's effort in this space is somewhat unique, it's the first private-public partnership of its kind in the country and involves major players in disparate fields.

Hanooman aims to be a game-changer in the field of AI. It is set to make its debut in March with a focus on inclusivity and its wide range of applications. Hanooman is poised to make a significant impact on various industries and contribute to India's growing presence in the global AI landscape.
