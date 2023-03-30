AI -Powered Medicinal Chemistry Platform QuanMol Raises $3 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

QuanMol Tech's unique approach uses AI to bridge the gap between theoretical molecular simulation and practical application. The platform has the potential to drastically lower the cost of drug development, which makes it especially beneficial in areas lacking funding for drug research and experimentation. Established in 2022, the company has already achieved notable success. Its revolutionary ideas quickly caught the attention of investors and the company has accumulated over 3 million dollars in less than a year, easily surpassing its funding goal. QuanMol Tech investors include Plug and Play, which has previously backed tech giants such as Google and PayPal.

Xingyu Shen co-founded QuanMol Tech with the goal of improving data analysis in the field of chemistry, to give chemists better tools to understand different drug products. As CEO, he leads the team in designing the company's unique analytical models and develop its signature product, a platform that uses AI to identify and articulate molecular principle and behavior, generating chemical languages to help medicinal chemists iterate molecules more efficiently.

Xingyu Shen holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from UC Berkeley. Chemistry is a passion for him, who sees it as an ongoing exploration "like a novel" with much to discover. Xingyu is an extremely gifted organic chemistry expert who made a name for himself during undergraduate years at Purdue University, by publishing his research in total organic synthesis in top-tier journals such as the Journal of American Chemistry Society (JACS) and Org Lett, - a remarkable feat as even Ph.D. students struggle to get published in these journals. Xingyu was recognized for his achievements and was awarded Most Outstanding Senior by the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry, a prestigious honor bestowed by the American Chemistry Society.

Xingyu gained professional drug development experience at biopharmaceutical companies, where he developed a grand vision of using AI to make the knowledge and experience of experts in the field more easily accessible to research peers. He believed that with the help of artificial intelligence, the efficiency of data analysis in the field could be greatly improved, freeing up valuable human resources for other uses and accelerating the drug development process. This ambitious vision led to the establishment of QuanMol Tech, and Xingyu is excited about the positive impact that it is making in the industry by accelerating pharmaceutical research.