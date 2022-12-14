B2C Sales Automators

In the 2000s, most existing CRM (customer relationship management) systems available

were designed to support traditional B2B sales strategies, and not for B2C businesses with a high volume of sales. Fast forward to 2022, over 2000+ organisations worldwide are driving sales efficiency at scale, thanks to LeadSquared. Co–founded by Sudhakar Gorti, Nilesh Patel and Prashant Singh, this Saas platform focuses on resolving issues unique to high-velocity B2C sales organisations.

LeadSquared Co-founders Sudhakar Gorti, Nilesh Patel and Prashant Singh

The company has built a global, sales & marketing automation platform that takes productivity of sales executives to the next level by making efficiency the focus of every customer interaction, no matter how complex the customer journey. "The software automatically captures leads from all your channels, manages them intelligently, and transfers them to the right teams (and people), ensuring zero lead leakage and missed opportunities," says Nilesh Patel, Founder and CEO, LeadSquared.

"We offer flexible and scalable industry-first solutions (which adapt to the customers' processes, not the other way around), and ultimately, sales empowerment and increased

productivity of sales teams & faster turnaround time," adds Patel.

On staying ahead and keeping relevant in a constantly changing marketplace, Patel said,

"We believe that the key to staying relevant and growing consistently in the constantly changing market of today is a combination of extensive market research and achieving a good

product-market mix. Only when an organization is in tune with the nuances and needs of its customers in a region and the gaps or opportunities that remain can it create a solution that

addresses them effectively."

The Saas company closed fiscal year 2022 with INR 200 crore in revenues, almost double of FY 2021. Patel believes that more than profitability, creating value for your customers is more important. "One way could be that when a company expands, it begins acquiring companies in spaces such as product, value chain, and analytics. It looks at companies with niche, industry-specific product offerings to help them create a footprint in different verticals, as well

as across geographies.

Secondly, while working towards a common goal, ensuring all internal teams are in sync is extremely important. Having the right team in place makes it easier to create value and

achieve planned goals," says Patel.

In June this year, the Saas company entered the coveted $1 billion valuation club, but without

any VC money. Labelled as the 103rd unicorn in the country, it raised $153 million fresh funds in a Series C funding round led by private equity firm WestBridge Capital. Earlier, it had raised funds from Stakeboat Capital and Gaja Capital.

So, what's next for this unicorn, which has in its portfolio clients like Poonawalla Fincorp, Godrej

Housing Finance, Bjyu's, Amazon Pay and many more? "We believe that growing our client base by 50 to 60% in the upcoming year will help us reach this goal. As our revenue per

client is strong and would continue to increase, our total revenue would increase at a rapid pace as well. We intend to attain high double-digit growth on an upward trend," says

Patel.

Besides India, it has its eyes on North America, and Southeast Asia, ANZ and the EMEA region. "Our go-to-market approach is in line with these objectives as well, with an emphasis

on adding innovative new products to our wide variety of existing ones as well as looking for potential acquisition possibilities," says Patel.