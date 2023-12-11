The Indian epic can be experienced in a universe where users navigate through the Puranic Realms, relive epic battles, and craft their legends within the Mahabharata's narrative

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BharatBox, the India destination within The Sandbox, in collaboration with Mythoverse, the vanguard of transmedia storytelling, recently unveiled a celestial partnership with their project: Mahabharata in the metaverse.

This alliance marks a revolutionary stride in digital storytelling, reimagining the Mahabharata, an epic ingrained in Indian ethos, as an immersive metaverse experience, said the company in a statement.

With this, the Mahabharata, a timeless saga of honor, valor, and destiny, finds new life in the BharatBox metaverse. Here, ancient lore meets modern technology, creating a multi-dimensional experience transcending time and space. Through the brilliance of Mythoverse's storytelling, the Mahabharata unfolds in a vivid, narrative-driven adventure, beckoning audiences from across the globe to witness the grandeur of Indian epics like never before.

BharatBox is a joint venture company between Brinc and Sandbox set up to create a new cultural hub featuring key partners from India's entertainment, art, and sports sectors, including Bollywood.

Multiple high-profile brands and artists will come together to create an area in The Sandbox dedicated to celebrating Indian art, culture, entertainment, and sports, and engage with fans in new and immersive experiences. BharatBox will create the experiences and also provide IPs and brands via its extensive partner network in India, as well as building the games alongside Web3 developers

Interestingly, within BharatBox, the Mahabharata is not just observed but experienced. It's a universe where users navigate through the Puranic Realms, relive epic battles, and craft their own legends within the Mahabharata's narrative. This interactive realm fosters a deep, personal connection with the epic, enhancing its educational and cultural significance.

In an effort to elevate the Indian mythology experience, Mythoverse also lays down an extensive Avatar collection, featuring a myriad of characters from the Mahabharata. Each avatar, crafted with intricate detail, embodies the spirit of these iconic figures, allowing users to step into the shoes of heroes and legends, experiencing their journeys firsthand.

"We're not only creating a game here; we're pioneering a cultural resurgence, bringing the Mahabharata into a contemporary digital medium that resonates with today's audience, across the globe," said Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox.

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile. The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations.

Further, complementing the avatars is an exclusive NFT collection, designed to resonate deeply with enthusiasts of Indian mythology. These NFTs are more than digital assets; they're cultural artifacts that marry the richness of Indian heritage with the novelty of blockchain technology.

Karan Keswani, CEO of BharatBox, added, "Our vision is to create a realm where the ancient sagas of India are reborn for the digital age, offering a new dimension of engagement and understanding."

The Mahabharata in BharatBox is not just another addition to the metaverse; it's a bold statement, a cultural milestone. It's an invitation to a world where mythology is not just a tale of the past but a living, breathing experience.

"The Mahabharata is a treasure trove of wisdom and drama. Bringing it to the metaverse is our tribute to its timeless relevance. We're crafting an experience that will leave a lasting impact on our audience." said Madhu Mantena, producer and founder, Mythoverse Studios, which will focus on retelling all the quintessential tales of Indian Mythology in their illustrious glory in the 21st century. Mythoverse is seeking to fuse the latest technologies along with its core strength of storytelling to fashion an 'immersive experience' across all platforms and formats like Gaming, Music, AR/VR and The Metaverse.