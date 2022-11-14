Binance CEO CZ Propels Crypto Self-Custody

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Changpeng Zhao, CEO, Binance on Sunday requested the crypto community to take control of the digital assets using Trust Wallet. CZ tweeted "@TrustWallet your keys, your coins" sending the native coin of Trust Wallet, TWT to a record high.

Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao tweeted on Sunday, "Self custody is a fundamental right. You are free to do it at any time."

Binance acquired Trust Wallet in 2018. Facilitating storage of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, Trust Wallet is a decentralized hot wallet. The wake of FTX's collapse as well as a hack that washed out $600 million worth of coins from its wallets, CZ's push for self-custody comes at a time when investors are rethinking about the security of the assets amidst the market spiralling out of control.

According to blockchain analytics firm Nansen, Binance witnessed netflow of approximately $72.9 million whereas Hubio witnessed a netflow of approximately $12 million and crypto.com witnessed a netflow of approximately $4.7 million.

CZ advised investors to start with small amounts while getting comfortable with the technology. He reiterated that mistakes can be costly. CZ added that trust wallet facilitates self-custody of crypto.