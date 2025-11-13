Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) expects the market for its data center chips will grow to $1 trillion by 2030, Lisa Su, CEO, said at the company's analyst day. In the third quarter of 2025, the data center segment revenue was $4.3 billion, up 22 per cent year-over-year, primarily driven by strong demand for 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs. India too has a sweet spot in the overall contribution.

In data center AI, AMD aims to drive revenue CAGR of more than 80 per cent, powered by strong customer momentum and next-generation AMD Instinct products and systems.

India is one of the strongest growing markets for AMD and the company has made substantial investments and placed strategic bets on the region to foster innovation, talent, and infrastructure for years to come. Data centers are one of the key areas of investment. "The data center growth in India is driven by both EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs. Our ability to deliver high-performance processing power tailored to the needs of Cloud and enterprise clients remains our key strength," Jaya Jagadish, country head and SVP of Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India told Entrepreneur India in a previous interview.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $9.6 billion, plus or minus $300 million. At the mid-point of the revenue range, this represents year-over-year growth of approximately 25 per cent and sequential growth of approximately four per cent, the company stated in its quarterly results.

"AMD is entering a new era of growth fueled by our leadership technology roadmaps and accelerating AI momentum," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. "With the broadest portfolio of products and our deepening strategic partnerships, AMD is uniquely positioned to lead the next generation of high-performance and AI computing. We see a tremendous opportunity ahead to deliver sustainable, industry-leading growth. We have never been better positioned," she added.

AMD already employs about 6,500 people, making it one of the largest foreign technology employers in the country. The company is investing $400 million to build its design center in Bengaluru and plans to hire more than 3,000 additional engineers by 2028.

Energy efficiency is one of the key priorities for AMD. The company is aligned with India's sustainability goals and believes performance shouldn't come at the expense of higher power consumption. AMD plays a crucial role in enhancing data center energy efficiency by focusing on holistic design approaches.

It aims to maximize performance-per-watt, enabling data centers to achieve higher computing power with lower energy consumption, ultimately reducing operational costs and environmental impact.