The Defence sector of India is a strategically important industry for the country. India has also established itself as a leading aerospace hub globally. In fact, the Indian Defence and Aerospace Industries together play a key role in the 'Aatmanirbhar' or Self-Dependence journey of the country. Bengaluru, Karnataka based rapidly growing Defence and Aerospace Company in this line, DCX Systems Ltd, would like to partner in achieving the goal of Self reliance.

DCX is an AS9100-certified company that was started in 2011 to manufacture and supply Cable & Wire Harness Assemblies and System Integration for the Defence & Aerospace Industry primarily as an Indian Offset Partner (IOP). Since it was founded, DCX has emerged as a vertically integrated Defence & Aerospace solutions player with large market potential and endto- end capabilities. The company has been positioned well to benefit from the Government of India's thrust on Make-In- India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat programs.

DCX got listed at National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on 11-Nov-2022 and raised INR 500 crores through its IPO, which was subscribed 76 times.

DCX has manufactured and supplied its products for many prestigious projects, since it was founded. The company has won a number of industry association and governmental awards for its remarkable contribution to the Defense and Aerospace Industries. The company has also received several Quality and Process certifications. It has also recorded constant revenue growth, as its sales rose from US $46 million to US $146 million between 2019-2022. Moreover, DCX's order book continues to grow. The company has a long list of esteemed & renowned clients in India as well as Overseas.

About the Founders

DCX was established by Dr.H.S. Raghavendra Rao, who worked his way up the corporate ladder as a firsttime entrepreneur to build the company. Dr.Rao founded the company jointly with Mr. Neal Jeremy Castleman who serves DCX as its Director currently. Mr. Castleman has over 40 years of experience in the Defence and Aerospace Industry and he is the President and a Founder of DCX-Chol Enterprises in the USA serving the Defence and Aerospace Industries.

Dr. Rao has more than 30 years of experience in the electronics manufacturing sector of the Defence and Aerospace industry. He was born in 1969 to an agriculturalist family from the village "Hosakote" near Nanjangud Taluk, Mysuru. Dr. Rao has been conferred with an honorary Doctorate in Business Management from the International Peace University, Germany. He also received many accolades including, The Mahatma Gandhi Samman Award, Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Indo-Nepal Ratan Award and Business Leadership Award.

As DCX's Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Rao is now leading the company on its growth journey. He was pivotal in making DCX a public limited company. DCX got listed at National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange on 11-Nov-2022 and raised INR 500 crores through its IPO, which was subscribed 76 times.

DCX has been nurtured by Dr.Rao as a very powerful emerging giant in the Defence and Aerospace Industries of the country. He is currently taking DCX to the next level, with a dream to turn the company into an unicorn in the next 5 years. The financial soundness, both long and short term, in terms of revenue, PAT and EBITDA are good in supporting Dr. Rao to achieve his dream in the period of 5 years.

Through DCX, Dr.Rao also strives to ensure that India becomes self-sufficient in the defense field in line with the Make-In-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat programs of our Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi. In line with these programs, India's offset policy aims to make the Defence Sector self-sufficient and not dependent on imports. As an Indian Offset Partner (IOP), DCX has successfully executed offset projects of over US$300MN, during the last 6 years. Thus through DCX, Dr. Rao is making a significant contribution to the self-dependence journey of the country. Technology and make in India is the buzz word in Defence and in India. Dr.Rao has strongly determined to bring in technology in Defence electronics and contribute towards Defence self-reliance.