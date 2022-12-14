Decrypting Cryptocurrency With Smart Tech

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Since its inception in 2013, Unocoin has raised 7.3 Million USD in funding with 65 employees. According to Sathvik Vishwanath, Co- Founder & CEO of Unocoin, traditionally Blockchain is used in a decentralized manner so that control does not lie in the hands of one individual or group, but rather is collectively controlled by each user.

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO, UNOCOIN

Decentralized blockchains are immutable, meaning that once entered, data cannot be undone. A blockchain network is a peer-to-peer system where every user has a copy of the blockchain. Therefore, if someone wishes to manipulate the information, the entire string must be modified.

Making it difficult to crack security. This is why blockchain is the future of modern data. Unocoin is proud to provide Indian users with a platform to buy bitcoins and many other revolutionary blockchain products. Unocoin is India's leading crypto assets exchange with over 23 Million satisfied customers.

The exchange was founded in December 2013 with the mission of "Bringing Bitcoin to Billions" and does so by providing a wide range of services that allow Indians to buy, sell, exchange, store, use and receive Bitcoin. More than the top 30 investors around the world have invested and raised $7.3 Million USD for Unocoin, and starting in 2013, we are the first crypto exchange in Indian History.

Unocoin primarily operates and serves people in India, but aims to reach global markets as a top player. It implements the latest security measures for its exchange to ensure the highest level of security for its users' information and their funds. The majority of all bitcoins stored on the exchange are securely stored in offline wallets called cold storage, as this to hacking. As of this date, no hacks or loss of funds have been reported on the exchange.

Previously, crypto exchanges were the only option for us to exchange our crypto assets for others. Unocoin made it easy for us by allowing us to invest strategically and helping us diversify our portfolio with a few taps. Unocoin is committed to providing users with a hassle-free investment experience, as it takes only a few clicks to link your bank account to your Unocoin wallet, to start trading. Users can link their bank accounts via IMPS, RTGS, NEFT or any of Unocoin's partner payment gateways.

This enables them to start a crypto investment journey in minutes. Crypto exchanges have seen a visible downward trend in trading volumes during the first week since the new tax rule came into force. The situation worsened after exchanges had to disable support for payments made through the United Payments Interface (UPI). Major Indian banks have also stopped providing their services for crypto trading. Regulations, tax regimes and proper legal Frameworks are yet to be created for Indian Crypto exchanges.

This seems to be one of the biggest challenges the cryptomarket is facing currently. When it comes to profitability, Vishwanath siad, "Technology and Finance are on opposite sides of the spectrum when it comes to business. One can either build the technology or a business mechanism. For any technology to reach the stage of profitability, it must be accepted and adapted by common people."

As of now, exciting and new projects are in pipeline and development, as they intend to be the one-stop destination for all investment needs of their customers.