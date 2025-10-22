Dell Bets Big On SMB Sector

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the digital landscape, small business technology has become the backbone of growth, efficiency, and resilience for entrepreneurs and emerging enterprises. Whether its a startup, scaling up a family operation, or modernizing a long-standing local business, the right technology empowers to stay competitive. With its newly introduced Dell Pro Essential 14-inch and 15-inch laptops, Dell is aiming to tap further into the SMB sector.

Dell Technologies' commercial segment grew by 9.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) driven by enterprise orders and demand from the small and medium-sized business (SMB) sector. It ranked fourth in the PC market with an 11.3 per cent share in 2Q25 and 13.3 per cent in 1H25, according to IDC.

"The SMB sector is one of the greatest GDP drivers of India's economy. The sector needs right devices with the key features at an accessible price point. With our Pro Essential series, we are trying to fill this gap. These laptops empower SMBs with the technology they need to focus on growth and success," said Indrajit Belgundi, senior director and general manager, client solution group, Dell Technologies. The starting price is INR 31,999 for the series.

The new Dell Pro 14 Essential and Pro 15 Essential laptops are designed to simplify IT for small and medium businesses. They feature integrated security, seamless manageability and reliable performance. They also offer cloud-based fleet management and application publishing usingDell Management Portal. Features such as hardware-level encryption, fingerprint reader and lock slot claims to ensure that business can operate securely while military-grade testing provides added reliability for everyday use.

Dell Pro Essential 14 and 15 inch are available with Intel and AMD offering and depending on the processor, offers AI features. Early adoption of AI-capable PCs is picking up among SMBs. Vendors are pushing future-ready devices that enhance security and productivity through integrated AI features. "As AI adoption in India has been increasing, we will continue to see a big ramp up in AI features across our product portfolio."

Earlier, Dell's Vostro series was a primary offering for Indian SMBs, focusing on the right balance of business features and affordability. The company is discontinuing the brand. "Vostro will not continue for a long period of time because in January this year, we announced the unification of Dell products under three key brands, Dell, Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max," he added.

However, learning from its past experience, one of the key features introduced in the series is a five year warranty. "This was not available earlier. But working on customer feedback, we have introduced this."

Availability is key for SMB customers, Dell is working on its channel partnership to make deliveries seamless. "We are extensively partnering, we have the right product and solution starting with the Edge to desktops, notebooks, to data center solutions and to the storage solutions. We will continue to take customer feedback and bring in innovative products," he explained, stating the differentiating factor for the brand amid strong competition.

Many SMBs are early adopters of new technologies. For instance, around 26 per cent of Indian SMBs have implemented AI, compared to the global average of 20 per cent, according to a report by Nasscom.