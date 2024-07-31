As tech continues to rapidly evolve and steer the way the world does business, companies need strong engineering teams to innovate and stay competitive. However, finding and keeping top talent has become increasingly challenging due to high competition and growing demand.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As tech continues to rapidly evolve and steer the way the world does business, companies need strong engineering teams to innovate and stay competitive. However, finding and keeping top talent has become increasingly challenging due to high competition and growing demand.

This is where companies can learn from seasoned industry experts like software engineering leader Rahul Verma. With over a decade of experience in the tech industry, Rahul has led high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions with a leadership style focused on teamwork and open communication.

Read on to learn more about the challenges the tech sector faces and Rahul's approach to building successful teams.

Attracting Engineering Talent: An Industry Challenge

The tech industry is currently facing a shortage of skilled engineers, leading to a competitive talent war. Companies are having a harder time than ever retaining professionals who are offered higher-paying opportunities by competing companies. This has led to a tech industry turnover rate of 13.2% — the highest of any sector today.

While many companies are turning to fresh faces to combat these trends, hiring green talent comes with its own challenges, including subpar collaboration and knowledge sharing due to the rise of remote work, inadequate assessments of their skill set during the hiring process, and a perceived lack of growth opportunities within the company.

The result is a tech industry rife with challenges for companies attempting to build and retain strong dev teams. However, engineering manager Rahul Verma seeks to address these challenges head-on.

A Manager and Mentor

With an extensive background at Fortune 500 and FAANG companies, Rahul Verma has been instrumental in developing user experience solutions using machine learning and A/B testing — solutions that have been adopted industry-wide.

But alongside his technical skills, Rahul has also been in charge of building and directing software engineering teams, serving as a team leader and mentor. "I spend considerable time with individuals," he says, "mentoring them not only on the company's framework but also on development best practices."

Rahul is also actively involved in multiple mentorship programs, where he works with both individual engineers and teams. He believes his extensive experience has made him well-suited to mentor others, stating, "My successes in my field have prepared me to lead high-impact projects and build strong, cohesive teams."

Rahul Verma's Approach to Nurturing Top Talent

Rahul understands the allure of lucrative offers presented by competing tech firms. That's why he strives to create a positive work environment that fosters a sense of belonging among newcomers and experienced professionals alike.

"The important thing is to build a genuine connection with your team," he says.

To this end, Rahul stresses the significance of outlining clear team goals and individual responsibilities during a project's early stages. He believes this is essential to establish a smooth and cohesive team dynamic, enabling each member to eventually become self-sufficient in their respective roles.

"My ideal workflow," he explains, "is that at the start of a project, engineers will work with me every day. Then, they'll gradually start handling more tasks. Eventually, they'll be able to handle the whole project without me."

Rahul also provides honest feedback if he feels that a team or individual is underperforming — a far cry from other tech managers who often struggle to address such inefficiencies and often ignore the issue. "Novice managers are afraid of being the bad guys," he notes, "but it's only fair for engineers to be made aware that the role they're in isn't working out for them."

Notably, Rahul emphasizes that this can lead to positive outcomes. For example, he recalls an aspiring software developer who was struggling to find motivation. "I knew she wasn't performing as needed in coding, but I also noticed that she was interested in design," he recalls, "so I started giving her design-related tasks. Within six months, she switched careers, and she's now a successful front-end professional."

By following this proactive and supportive approach, Rahul has steered individuals toward their true calling while maintaining team efficiency, ultimately leading to successful and impactful projects.

Empowering Teams Through Leadership and Vision

Rahul continues to oversee multiple high-performing software teams, and he aims to inspire the next generation of engineers by setting a positive example and fostering collaboration and support among team members.

Through his people-driven approach and track record of successful projects, Rahul Verma is a great example of how tech leaders can nurture talent and build connections with their teams to drive innovation in the industry.