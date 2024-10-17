By making this change to Google Shopping, the company hopes to improve the experience for the more than one billion customers who use this tool every day to look through products, evaluate costs, and plan purchases.

By making this change to Google Shopping, the company hopes to improve the experience for the more than one billion customers who use this tool every day to look through products, evaluate costs, and plan purchases. In the upcoming weeks, Google's shopping section—powered by its sophisticated Gemini AI algorithms and the expansive Shopping Graph with 45 billion product listings—will launch in the US. This feature might not be flawless because it is experimental.

Google is requesting user input in order to increase its accuracy. The "Shopping Tab" in Google Search or shopping.google.com are the two ways users can access the new Google Shopping. These are Google Shopping's upcoming features.

Google's shopping experience has been redesigned with AI to make product research easier and help shoppers find the right items more quickly. For example, when users search for "men's winter jacket for Seattle," Google will provide an AI-generated brief that highlights important factors for their particular needs. Users will see product recommendations from multiple sources with explanations of why they fit your criteria, along with organized categories and links to relevant articles for further research. Users will be able to refine results by size, availability, and other preferences, and the new experience incorporates virtual try-on capabilities powered by AI and AR to improve the shopping experience.

Based on user preferences, the new Google Shopping homepage provides a personalized feed of goods and videos. They can simply continue their investigation where you left off thanks to this. The Google Shopping menu allows users to control their preferences and disable personalization by selecting "Shopping preferences." Google Shopping will prioritize sales and discounts in addition to offering a customized shopping experience. Price comparison tools, price insights, price tracking, and a special offers page that can be accessed by clicking the "Deals" link at the top of the page are all features of the platform. Additionally, Google Shopping will let customers browse many stores in one location and give brands a variety of methods to interact with customers, such as comprehensive product information and AI shopping.