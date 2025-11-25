We will continue to double down on our foundational pillars, coupled with deepening our roots in India with local manufacturing, Mitul Shah, MD, Devices and Services, Google India told Entrepreneur India in an exclusive conversation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google Pixel aims a larger share of the Indian smartphone market backed with its accessibility, affordability, after-sales support strategy and deepening its Make in India commitment by ramping up local manufacturing.

"Pixel's future in India is built on an uncompromising commitment to empower the nation through world-class technology. We will continue to double down on our foundational pillars, coupled with deepening our roots here with local manufacturing—the Pixel 9a is now being manufactured in partnership with both international and domestic partners. We are optimizing the supply chain to meet national demand more efficiently," Mitul Shah, MD, Devices and Services, Google India told Entrepreneur India.

Currently, Dixon Technologies and Foxconn are the main companies manufacturing Google Pixel phones in India. Supply chain diversification is a strategic response to risks associated with US tariffs and geographical tensions. While China has historically been the primary global manufacturing hub for smartphones due to its extensive infrastructure and supply chains, Google has actively been diversifying its production locations.

The secret sauce working in its favour

The company has democratized access to premium tech by partnering with top financial institutions like HDFC, IDFC, and Bajaj Finance to create attractive EMI structures and exchange bonuses. The starting range for Google Pixel phones in India is around INR 24,995, for older models and INR 79,999 for the newer Pixel 10 series.

"We view the Indian consumer as value-conscious, not just price-conscious. Our playbook is to balance supply-side efficiencies with clear, high-value differentiation," he said.

For the brand, smaller cities are no longer peripheral markets; they are strategic growth engines.

"Over the last few quarters, we have seen distinct behavioral shifts in non-metro markets with increased online research, a strong preference for financing options, and a growing appetite for premium features. Buyers outside metro cities are ready for Pixel. With the Google Store's reach, our deliberate offline expansion, and our affordability offerings, we are well-positioned to meet this surging interest from across the country," said the MD.

Furthermore, Shah believes that any policy that meaningfully improves affordability is a net positive for the ecosystem. "A reduction in GST rates (currently at 18 per cent) would likely accelerate the upgrade cycle and drive faster adoption of advanced devices. We welcome such developments as they complement our goal of bringing world-class technology to more people across India, and we will continue to work with the government to support the growth of the country's digital economy.

When asked what's boosting penetration? Shah outlines an omnichannel strategy, direct-to-consumer sales via the official Google Store India and physical footprint to over 3,000 stores, including major retailers and key partners such as Flipkart.

Furthermore, the after sales service is a key enabler of its growth. The brand has established a robust support network with four exclusive walk-in centers and 15-plus multi-brand centers offering same-day repairs.

Qualitative innovations over quantitative measures

The market response to the entire Pixel 10 series—including the Pixel 10, Pro, Pro XL, and the Pro Fold—recently launched in August 2025 has been encouraging. Pixel 10 series is powered by the Tensor G5 chip—delivering mobile intelligence with up to 60 per cent more powerful AI compute—unlocking on-device GenAI experiences.

"What excites us most is that the adoption is qualitative, not just quantitative; users are enthusiastically engaging with the AI-infused features and camera upgrades. We also see this as a validation of our operational improvements, with positive feedback flowing in regarding our enhanced customer service and wider retail availability," the MD explained.

Innovation tops the company's priorities as it maintains engagement through Pixel Drops—regular software updates – that ensure Pixel owners remain on the edge of the Google experience with new AI features and capabilities long after their initial purchase. Google's AI innovations will continue to debut on Pixel first.

For new users, the tech behemoth has lowered the barriers to entry through direct-to-consumer channels and a widening retail network. It is doubling down on distinct, AI-powered experiences and industry-leading camera innovations.

How it plans to have a larger share of the pie

Globally, Google's shipments grew 35 percent YoY in Q3 2025, the fastest among major OEMs, driven by strong demand for the Pixel 9 series, AI-led differentiation, and expanded carrier partnerships.

To expand in India, its strategy is hybrid, long-term, and AI-first. "We believe the relationship with our smartphones is on the verge of a fundamental shift. Currently, mobile usage is largely reactive—we search, we book, we draft. We are moving towards a proactive relationship where the phone anticipates your needs," he said.

The hybrid go-to-market model, Google Store combined with the reach of strong partnerships like Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and regional networks, supported by long-term infrastructure and AI-first strategy, is part of the growth metric.

Google Pixel has a market share of less than two per cent in India, talking about the expansion plans, he emphasized, "Our ambition goes further, where we are fundamentally reimagining the playbook for the smartphone business in the Indian market. Our priorities are all geared toward a single goal, bringing the best of Google's AI, through Pixel, to every corner of the country."

The one year since Shah's induction has been characterized by strategic progress. Moving beyond just launching products to building a resilient ecosystem in India.