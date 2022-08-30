How Casual Gaming Converted Into a Serious NFT Gaming Business In India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

People would never have thought about gaming as something even remotely serious. However, for people who were completely immersed in gaming and the thrilling adventure it offers (although virtual), it was something that they considered emotionally close. They did not mind spending their time, money, and effort to enhance the game characters, better their gameplay, and reach the ultimate glory that the game would offer them.

However, those were only a small segment of people. Even within that small set, an even smaller set was only capable of making gaming their livelihood. Gaming was so casual at some point in time that 'casual gaming' was considered a needless expression.

Today, however, NFTs and blockchain have changed the perception of gaming… And for good reasons. Let us admit it! Today, the seriousness of a profession lies in the dependability of livelihood from that profession. It is perhaps one of the reasons why a lot of professions that were not considered so serious about a decade and a half ago are now considered quite serious… Like being a YouTuber or a blogger.

What is the factor that made these 'activities' into professions? It is because of the accessibility and openness of the platforms. To make it crisp, making money from these activities had become so democratic… Thanks to the online platforms and the growth of technology.

Similarly, gaming is also going through its adolescence. NFTs have made gaming assets more worthy because of their longevity and tradability in marketplaces. P2E has opened opportunities for people to not only play games but also earn by spending time, money and talents.

To encapsulate it all, your gaming skill is now a skill you can monetize… Just like how content creation transformed itself over the past decade.

This is quite new for the world of gaming and the world of earning and careers. We have seen people belonging to countries like the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia make a living just by playing P2E games. However, those games were a little too odd for a majority of the Indian population to play.

With games such as cricket stepping into the NFT space and becoming P2E games, it becomes easier and more welcoming for an average Indian to invest in NFTs and make a living out of them. In most games, gaming assets are presented as NFTs, it means that they can be traded on marketplaces. Therefore, irrespective of the NFT investor playing the game, they can still make a profit by trading those NFTs on the marketplace.

There are innovative options like NFT renting that will soon be brought into a lot of games. This erases the line of demarcation between an NFT user and an NFT owner, further opening the doors of access for gaming enthusiasts to get into serious… Or rather rewarding gaming.

This transformation was much needed and it is only natural that a completely decentralized and distributed ledger like the blockchain is the epicentre of this transformation. When such games become completely decentralized autonomous organizations, the community takes care to keep the game aloft without depending on any centralized organization. When there is no centralized controlling body to pull the plug on the game, the game will continue to thrive… And so will the number of people who can make a living out of playing such games.