To maintain its momentum and long-term sustainability, Acer continues to push for innovation in existing businesses, eco-conscious designs and solutions, while expanding multiple business engines.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's massive young population, rapid digital adoption across education & remote work, and strong government support for local manufacturing under initiatives like Make in India, have strengthened the PC market. For Acer, the Taiwanese multinational computer hardware and electronics producer, India is a hub for innovation and is a critical market for the PC industry in APAC.

"India is not only a high-growth consumer base but also a strategic hub for production and innovation, making it one of the most important drivers of regional expansion. Acer's "Made in India" initiative is both a compliance move with government policy and a strategic play to capture India's booming PC market. It enhances affordability, supports local jobs, and positions Acer as a strong player in APAC's evolving IT hardware landscape," said Andrew Hou, president, Pan-Asia Pacific Operations, Acer Inc.

India's traditional PC market—including desktops, notebooks, and workstations—recorded a strong 10.1 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in Q3 2025, with shipments reaching 4.9 million units. This marks the market's highest-ever quarterly performance, surpassing the previous record of 4.5 million units shipped in Q3 2024, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

To maintain its momentum and long-term sustainability, Acer continues to push for innovation in existing businesses, eco-conscious designs and solutions, while expanding multiple business engines as a collective of companies with a shared vision. Acer's R&D investment includes more than 30 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Agents developed through Acer Value Lab.

In the computers and displays business, Acer is delivering from Copilot+ PCs and thin-and-light AI laptops to advanced gaming ecosystems and professional AI productivity devices.

As AI becomes a core purchasing driver, global AI PC shipments are expected to reach 143 million units in 2026, accounting for over half (55 per cent.) of the entire PC market, and becoming the industry norm by 2029, according to a Gartner report.

"Acer is prepared to capture this demand through its expanded AI portfolio and strengthened supply chain diversification across Asia, EMEA, and the Americas. Strong growth momentum in Southeast Asia and India also demonstrates Acer's ability to scale opportunities in high-growth regions," Hou added.

With businesses other than computers and displays contributing 32 per cent of total group revenue year-to-November 2025, Acer's multi-engine strategy is building a stronger, more resilient corporation. Looking ahead, Acer remains committed to leading in the AI era through innovation, sustainability, and a diversified business ecosystem.

Acer's consumer electronic arm, Acerpure Inc, started from offering home air purifiers and has since expanded its portfolio to include water purification, kitchenware, beauty and haircare, home cleaning products like vacuum cleaners, and large home appliances such as TVs and air conditioners. In 2025, Acerpure entered the air-conditioning market and its products are currently available through over 1,000 retail channels across 20 markets around the world, including Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and more across the Asia Pacific and Europe.

Acerpure was launched in India in May 2024. The launch marks the Acer Group's entry into the consumer electronics and home appliances market in the country. "Acerpure is also expanding its presence in India through a newly established operation, furthering its global reach. Besides, Acerpure's PINOKI ion generator received a utility model patent and will be progressively integrated into its product lines," Hou said.

Acer's APAC business also constitutes Altos Computing Inc., founded in 2017. Its product portfolio spans AI and general-purpose servers, workstations, thin clients, interactive flat panels, networking devices, and storage systems. Similarly, Highpoint Service Network Corp. (HSN) was established in Taiwan in 2018, providing repair and maintenance services for multi-brand electronics products, including after-sales services for computers, smartphones, workstations, appliances,electronic musical instruments, and more. HSN has established subsidiaries in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, and has been authorized as a service center business for PlayStation in the Philippines.

In FY26 Acer India aims at sustaining double-digit growth, consolidating current hold in core categories like PCs, gaming, and commercial devices, while aggressively scaling emerging businesses in AI PCs and consumer electronics. In consumer notebooks, especially in the thin-and-light and gaming categories, it has gained ground; and in gaming PCs, the Predator and Nitro series have helped the brand be synonymous with performance gaming in India.

According to a research firm Omdia, AI-capable notebooks are expected to be among the fastest-growing segments in 2026, with broader portfolios, clearer on-device AI messaging, and the rollout of new silicon architectures set to accelerate adoption well beyond current levels. While the category remains relatively small today, improving software experiences will be key to driving mainstream relevance.

Acer Group ranked third in India's overall PC market in Q3 2025 with a 15 per cent share. In the consumer segment, growth was fueled by an aggressive e-tail push, particularly for entry-level notebooks. IDC noted that the company's commercial segment also expanded 4.1 per cent YoY, as Acer led the commercial desktop category with a 33.1 per cent share, supported by strong demand from government and enterprise orders.

Acer India has firmly established itself among the top PC brands in the country, closing FY25 with an overall market share of around 15 percent and is now eyeing a 20 per cent market share.

Looking into 2026, the PC market in India is anticipated to maintain steady momentum as AI-ready devices become more accessible across wider price tiers and fresh demand continues to extend into smaller cities.