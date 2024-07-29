According to a recent report, Apple, based in California, is about to make a historic move by producing the next iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in India from the ground up.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to a recent report, Apple, based in California, is about to make a historic move by producing the next iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in India from the ground up.

Apple's manufacturing has historically been based in China, with a large portion of the assembly being handled by prominent partners Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron. However, this new approach signifies a change in the way Apple approaches manufacturing and is in line with a larger trend of diversifying production capacities. Because Apple works with local manufacturers, the iPhone 16 Pro models may be the first "Pro" variations to be built in India.

This project is likely to be led by Foxconn, which has a sizable production facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The iPhone 16 Pro models will be guided through the New Product Introduction (NPI) process from original design to full-scale manufacture. To fulfill the expected demand, Foxconn's facilities will start mass manufacturing of the models once they are formally introduced.

With the release of the first-generation iPhone SE in 2017, Apple initiated its endeavors to broaden its production presence in India. Subsequently, the business has gradually ramped up local manufacture; models like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are put together in India, even though they were released several months ago. The fact that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were made in India from the outset was a significant shift.

The iPhone 16 Pro models might be a historic moment for Apple if the most recent reports about them are accurate. This would be the first time the company starts producing its high-end "Pro" versions outside of China. Apple's dedication to fortifying its global supply chain and adjusting to shifting geopolitical and economic environments is demonstrated by this action.