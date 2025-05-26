Battery swapping is exactly what it sounds like. Instead of plugging in your vehicle to charge for hours, you simply swap your depleted battery for a fully charged one at a station. This idea isn't new, but its appeal is growing rapidly in semi-urban and rural areas where consumers lack access to dedicated home chargers or stable electricity connections.

India's EV stride has already kick started in the urban areas, with cars, scooters and, to an extent, bikes as well. The country is slowly understanding the value of an electric vehicle -– its environmental impacts as well as the impact it has on one's wallet going forward — as compared to ICE vehicles. As per a report by IBEF, the shift towards electric vehicles on a global scale will create fresh opportunities for automotive suppliers. The Indian EV battery market is projected to surge from $16.77 billion in 2023 to $27.70 billion by 2028.

Dinesh Arjun, co-founder & CEO, Raptee, lays the foundation, stating, "When it comes to switching to electric two-wheelers, range anxiety is just the starting point. Under the surface, customers are equally concerned about vehicle safety, reliability, and the strength of after-sales support—especially with EVs being a new and unfamiliar technology." Arjun is certain that the customers want to know if the vehicle will hold up to daily use, if service and spares will be easily accessible, and if their investment will retain value over time. "These aren't just product concerns; they reflect trust in the entire ecosystem," he concludes.

This brings us to the evolving narrative in India's Tier II and Tier III cities, where a different kind of solution is quietly gaining traction, i.e., battery swapping.

"Battery swapping as a solution is an attractive proposition not just in Tier II-III towns but also in Tier I cities," says Chetan Maini, co-founder and vice-chairman of SUN Mobility. He notes that even in urban areas, the lack of space or home ownership makes it hard to install home chargers. Moreover, these users often travel longer distances daily, making swapping a fast, low-downtime alternative. "As electric 2-wheeler adoption in Tier I cities rises above the first 20 per cent customers, they start facing challenges related to availability of charging infrastructure in their vicinity," he concluded.

In smaller cities and towns, the case is even more compelling. "Most consumers in these cities reside in shared premises or rented homes with no private parking, which makes it difficult to fit home chargers," explains Mukesh Gupta, marketing head, MaxVolt Energy Industries. "Battery replacement is becoming increasingly popular as a viable option," he adds, citing solutions to problems such as unstable electricity supply and the establishment cost of a charging point.

Mohal Lalbhai, co-founder and group CEO of MATTER, catches the economic pulse of the matter. Battery swapping models separate battery ownership from the vehicle, dramatically lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO). This makes EVs more financially accessible to India's vast middle and lower-middle-income demographics. "It also eliminates the long-term burden of battery degradation and replacement costs," he says.

Sodium-ion batteries have long been perceived as less efficient than lithium-ion batteries due to their lower energy densities. As per a report by EY, with recent sodium-ion batteries reaching energy densities of 160 Wh/kg, they are becoming a more viable option. The Indian market for electric two and three-wheelers, which requires smaller batteries with energy densities between 130-150 Wh/kg, presents a significant opportunity for sodium-ion batteries.

Sodium-ion and lithium-ion batteries are similar in cell construction, so production will need only slight assembly-line modifications, making it easier to switch. Overall, a sodium-ion battery is 20 to 30 per cent cheaper than an LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery. As a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to LFP batteries, sodium-ion technology could play a crucial role in India's electric vehicle landscape.

However, not everyone agrees that battery swapping is the answer for personal users. Madhumita Agrawal, founder & CEO, Oben Electric, sees the glass half full. She feels that for individual buyers in Tier II and III cities, home charging is still the most practical solution, thanks to India's improving electricity grid. "New Bharat is emerging with steady and widespread electricity access," she says. Oben Electric is banking on this shift by offering plug-and-play chargers compatible with standard 15-amp sockets and faster proprietary chargers for quicker refueling at home.

The truth is, India's EV future won't rest on a one-size-fits-all solution. A hybrid model where portable charging and battery swapping co-exist is likely to dominate. Urban delivery riders might lean on swapping for speed, while a salaried commuter in a Tier II town may prefer the convenience of home charging overnight. However, for now, battery swapping may just be the bridge that helps India's next 100 million riders cross into the electric age.