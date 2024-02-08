LinkedIn Introduces A New Chatbot For Jobseekers The tools, powered by OpenAI's generative AI technology, provide tailored advice to help users position themselves as strong candidates.

LinkedIn is introducing new artificial intelligence-powered features aimed at giving job seekers an edge in their search for new opportunities. The tools, powered by OpenAI's generative AI technology, provide tailored advice to help users position themselves as strong candidates.

The new features include an AI-powered chatbot indicated by a sparkle emoji on job listings. Premium users can click on the emoji to open a chat window and ask questions about a role, company culture, benefits, and more. The chatbot provides bullet point answers sourced from LinkedIn's trove of company and industry data.

In addition to specific job queries, the AI assistant can also offer career advice based on content shared in a user's LinkedIn feed. The goal is to provide personalised guidance as users navigate the often lengthy and complex modern job application process. The updates follow a series of AI rollouts on LinkedIn over the past year, including automated profile summaries, AI-generated job descriptions for employers, and personalised coaching experiences. They also come amid a period of economic uncertainty and layoffs across the tech industry.

Even in a healthy job market, the hiring process today often involves more hoops for candidates to jump through, including complex application systems, multiple interviews and tests. LinkedIn's latest AI offerings attempt to level the playing field by arming job seekers with insights and advice tailored to their background and goals. As LinkedIn's parent company Microsoft continues to integrate AI into its suite of productivity tools, the professional networking platform is doubling down on artificial intelligence.
