Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

LTIMindtree Targets USD 10 Billion in Revenue by FY32, Pivots to AI The pipeline for large deals remains robust, with a total TCV of USD 5 billion, including 14 deals exceeding USD 100 million (totaling USD 1.9 billion) and 21 deals in the USD 50–100 million range (worth USD 1.3 billion).

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Debashis Chatterjee, MD & CEO, LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree (LTIM) is targeting a revenue of USD 10 billion by FY32 while pivoting to artificial intelligence (AI) in the long-term, analysts at Motilal Oswal said based on discussions with the management at the company's Investor Day 2024. The IT services company's revenue for FY24 stood at USD 4.3 billion.

The management also spelt out its aspiration of achieving an EBIT margin of 17-18 per cent by FY32, outlining its strategic vision and highlighting its capabilities in AI and GenAI.

"We believe LTIM's strengths in data engineering and ERP modernization position it well to capture pre-GenAI investment opportunities. While margin expansion remains a key risk to our thesis due to unrealized merger synergies, we expect gradual improvement as demand strengthens. With BFSI clients increasing spending on transformation projects, LTIM stands to benefit despite its margin challenges," Motilal Oswal said in a note.

LTIM plans to grow its already scaled verticals like BFSI and Technology, and accelerate growth in verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, life sciences, and consumers. As a strategic pivot, the company plans to infuse AI in all its offerings, as well as participate in the capex cycle spurred by clients' investments in AI.

LTIM's strategy for scaling AI delivery rests on building a strong foundation using business and IT data, AI agents that would automate repetitive tasks, and building domain-specific co-pilots.
LTIM is building a balanced large-deal pipeline. In the past 18 months, "LTIM has proactively shaped and closed over 45 large deals, contributing to a total contract value (TCV) of USD 2 billion. These wins span across industries, with 30 per cent exposure in BFSI, 33 per cent in manufacturing, and 31 per cent in communication sectors, showcasing a balanced portfolio of engagements," Motilal Oswal analysts said.

The brokerage firm believes LTIM's capabilities lie in transformation as well as modernization deals. "However, LTIM has tried to diversify into cost-takeout deals, which currently make up 48 per cent of its total deal pipeline. But with discretionary/ transformation spends coming back (albeit slowly), LTIM's services (data, digital engineering, ERP, cloud) and verticals (banking and technology) are both favourably placed to benefit from this recovery," the note said.

The pipeline for large deals remains robust, with a total TCV of USD 5 billion, including 14 deals exceeding USD 100 million (totaling USD 1.9 billion) and 21 deals in the USD 50–100 million range (worth USD 1.3 billion).

"Vendor consolidation is a notable trend in the industry, which is reflected in 17 per cent of the large-deal pipeline. Additionally, 48 per cent of the pipeline is focused on cost optimization deals, while 2 per cent targets GCC (global capability center) deals, indicating a strategic emphasis on efficiency and streamlined operations. Empanelment deals, which account for 10 per cent of the large-deal pipeline, also highlight the company's ability to position itself as a preferred vendor across multiple engagements," Motilal Oswal said in its note.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

10 Ways to Develop a Success-Oriented Mindset

Confidence empowered entrepreneurs to take decisive action, and decisive action is what builds confidence.

By Deep Patel
News and Trends

NODWIN Gaming Acquires Trinity Gaming in INR 24 Cr Deal to Strengthen Gaming Ecosystem

The acquisition involves a 100% purchase of Trinity's share capital, combining a cash payment of INR 4.8 crore and a stock swap worth INR 19.2 crore. Founders Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao will retain leadership roles while becoming shareholders in NODWIN Gaming.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

How to Position Your Business for Success This Holiday Season by Investing in Your Employees and Community

Give back to your employees and local community this holiday season.

By Sharon Miller
Marketing

3 Cybersecurity Marketing Trends You Can't Ignore

Cybersecurity is an industry whose fate relies solely on trust. These 3 trends show proof of how trust and marketing are starting to intertwine at an unprecedented rate.

By Jaxon Parrott
Franchise

Your Scaling Strategy Won't Work Without This One Crucial Ingredient

Strategies are important but most of them change with the economy, finances, world events and other temporary circumstances.

By Ray Titus