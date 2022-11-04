Major Layoffs At Twitter After Musk's Takeover

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Elon Musk's radical decisions seem to be a new series that the tech tycoon has commenced. Recently an internal email was sent to employees at Twitter saying that in "an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path" they will be informing them about layoffs on account of Musk taking over.

They further informed the office will be closed and badge access would be suspended. In the mail, Twitter said, "We will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday". Further adding "We recognise this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is, unfortunately, necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward".

To, "Help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data" Twitter will limit office access. By 09:00 Pacific time (16:00 GMT) on Friday, the employees will receive an email with the subject, "Your Role at Twitter".

Employees who are not affected would be contacted via their work email and for those who are, Twitter will share the 'next steps' on their personal mail ID. They said, "Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email". According to reports, Musk is looking to cut down half of Twitter's workforce and three thousand plus jobs.