Through the campaign, the company hopes to raise awareness about how to spot false content on WhatsApp and Instagram and how to respond to it.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Meta debuted a brand-new "Know What's Real" campaign on Tuesday with the goal of raising awareness of the significance of countering false information. Through the campaign, the company hopes to raise awareness about how to spot false content on WhatsApp and Instagram and how to respond to it.

"Meta is committed to fighting misinformation online. We have invested in industry leading programs like setting up a robust network of independent fact-checkers that work to debunk false claims and help citizens access reliable information, including collaborating with MCA to launch a WhatsApp tipline to curb AI-generated misinformation. The campaign is an extension of our ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of misinformation and serves as a simple safety guide to educate people on the role they can play to combat it," said Shivnath Thukral, Director, Public Policy India, Meta, in a press statement.

Know What's Real is an eight-week campaign that will highlight product features and safety measures on WhatsApp like block and report, forward labels and more. It will motivate users to use fact-checking organizations on WhatsApp Channels to confirm content that seems erroneous or questionable.

Together, Meta and fact-checkers will provide a wealth of information. In the event that they discover something resembling a deepfake, they will alert users to the falsehood by adding warning labels to the app. In order to reduce the amount of individuals who read content that fact checkers flag as false, Meta will also restrict its reach. In order to verify information, the corporation wishes to encourage consumers to report false information to the Grievance Officer or its independent fact-checking partners.

The fact-checking initiative of the massive social media company headed by Mark Zuckerberg operates in India in collaboration with 11 independent fact-checking organizations that can validate content in 15 Indian languages in addition to English.