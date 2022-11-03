The Blue Tick Saga: Elon Musk is now 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Since the announcement of charging 8 USD to Twitter users for their blue ticks, Elon Musk has been highly criticized. He recently changed his Twitter profile bio from "Chief Twit" to "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator". He also tweeted, "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8".

Photo by Souvik Banerjee on Unsplash

Musk didn't waste a second after taking over Twitter in making significant changes. He shocked netizens by sacking CEO Parag Agrawal followed by some board directors. Musk also formed a 'Content Moderation Council' which will be making decisions about the content shared on the platform. It is important to note that Musk himself will have freedom of speech and is expected to be lifting the ban on users like Kangana Ranaut and Donald Trump.

On Tuesday he tweeted, "Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month". Further adding that the adjusted price was based on the purchasing power of the country. Musk has claimed that the new paid-verified users will have an upper hand in replies, mentions, and searches which he believes helps combat spam. These users will enjoy being able to upload longer videos and audio and will have fewer advertisements.

He further added that the payments made monthly by verified users "will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators". The advertisement chief of Twitter Sarah Personette announced her resignation via a post on Friday. She wrote, "Hi folks, I wanted to share that I resigned on Friday from Twitter and my work access was officially cut off last night".