According to the India Gaming Report 2024,India is the fastest-growing ion app download mobile gaming market, with 17% of world's user base and over 9.5 Billion app downloads. We have further insight of the sector from the panel discussion held at our annual Web3 Summit at Bangalore, India. The panelists included Parth Chadha, Founder and CEO of STAN, Sameer Pitalwalla, Head of Gaming, APAC at Google Cloud, Trupti Latur, User Engagement and Communications Lead at Jio Games and Keerti Singh, Co-founder & VPof Growth at Hitwicket.

India's total mobile game downloads exceed the total downloads of the next two Markets, US, and Brazil. In just four years, from 2019 to 2023, game downloads in India soared from 5.65 billion to a staggering 9.5 billion. This growth propelled India's share of global game downloads to a substantial 16% in 2023, followed by Brazil and the US with 4.5 billion (7.6% market share) and 4.4 billion (7.4% market share) downloads, respectively.

Talking about the impact of games in India Singh shared, "Cricket is India's highest rated cricket game on play store and App Store. We have over 5 million users across 104 countries and our vision is to build the best cricket game out there that can engage the billion cricket fans globally." India boasts a massive, engaged consumer base of 568 million gamers. It is home to approximately 15,000 game developers and programmers. The Indian gaming industry comprises over 1400 gaming companies, including 500 gaming studios. The annual revenue for gaming is projected to reach $6 billion by 2028.

To better understand the platform of Jio Games, Latur shared, "We mainly focus on the user engagement and marketing. Also the overall gaming ecosystem. We are a publishing platform and we are into different segments like esports and streaming as well." Chadha added to conversation to talk about STAN, he said, "It's been seven years. Odd for me in the gaming industry. Looked at all the different genres, starting from real money gaming, hyper casual, and now building something really interesting into communities of gaming. So Stan is about the gamers community platform. We believe that whatever communities existed today are not doing decent or a good job at it. So we kind of took that mission and it's a lot of esports, like little games like PUBG, pre fired, Call of Duty. So you find our app on the Play store. We're trending on number three since the last five months and got like close to 5 million gamers now and people come to play, make friends and play with the creators and youtubers, which they really admire."

Number of Indian gaming companies has grown from 25 in 2015 to over 900 gaming development companies in 2023 indicating continued stronger potential in the sector. Gaming companies in India witnessed a 10X surge in investments between 2018 and 2021. 2021 stood out as the most significant year in terms of attracting investments with over USD 1.7 Billion in investments. Indian gaming companies have raised close to 3 Billion since 2017. The Indian gaming market is set to witness as many as 10 unicorns and 5 decacorns by 2028.