Look around online and elsewhere, and you'll undoubtedly be bombarded with a billion different artificial intelligence (AI) applications across a billion different apps and services. This new-fangled technology is actually not nearly as new as you might think—original concepts for the neural networks powering AI date back to the 1940s.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Look around online and elsewhere, and you'll undoubtedly be bombarded with a billion different artificial intelligence (AI) applications across a billion different apps and services. This new-fangled technology is actually not nearly as new as you might think—original concepts for the neural networks powering AI date back to the 1940s.

Nevertheless, generative AI models are making their way into just about everything, from phones to search engines—just about every type of device and platform imaginable. You can also use AI-powered tools to create music, write code, edit images, and help with work or homework—the works. You can even generate images from a mere prompt, allowing you to visualize just about anything.

If you want to get a bit more specific, you can even use tools like Portrait Pal and PixelPose to create headshots of yourself.

With apps like these at your fingertips, what kind of applications can these AI headshot generators support? The following gives a quick overview of a few of the best ones.

The Best Applications of AI-Generated Headshots

While you can adapt AI portraits for just about any use imaginable, it's narrowed down into several distinct purposes. So, if your profile pic is in need of an update, this can provide some inspiration.

Make Your Work-Life Even More Professional

One of the best uses of AI headshot generators is to create professional headshots for sites like LinkedIn, Glassdoor, or your organization's own site. As you're most likely well aware, first impressions are everything, so when trying to network with colleagues, or perhaps even searching for a new job, putting your best foot forward is always the best practice.

That's why having a great-looking headshot can be such a benefit to any professional out there. And while you could pay a professional photographer to take portraits that will make you look like a movie star, that route—though great—is sometimes prohibitively expensive. AI-generated headshots can take a huge bite out of that potential cost, providing you with a much more accessible alternative.

AI technology has now evolved to the point where many computer-generated headshots are indistinguishable from the real thing.

Spruce Up Your Social Life

Outside of work-related endeavors, AI headshot generators can be leveraged for a wide range of other uses. These tools can be used to spruce up your presence across virtually all social media sites. Upload some pics to Instagram or Facebook of you looking fashionable or going on adventures. And although it's recommended to put a little note saying that yes, indeed, the images were AI generated and you aren't actually that adventurous, that's up to you.

AI headshot generators can also be great for profile pics for apps like Discord; you could even go as far as to conjure up different profile pics for each server that you're in, matching whatever the theme is. Are you on a server dedicated to horror and the macabre? Then, you can create a spine-tingling profile pic. With today's power of AI, the options are basically limitless.

These areas truly only scratch the surface of what's possible with AI-generated headshots; anywhere you'd be able to upload a profile pic would be greatly enhanced with a high-quality image.

All this talk about AI headshot generators has naturally begun to beg the question of how exactly these images are made. Read on to learn more.

How AI Images Are Made

At the foundation of every AI tool, be it a headshot generator or a chatbot, is a generative AI (genAI) model. Built on those neural networks mentioned at the start of this article, genAI is a machine-learning model that takes the data it's trained with to generate new content. You can see clearly where the "learning" comes into play as these generative models have only gotten better and better at what they do.

Train a generative model with loads of text (like ChatGPT) and it will be able to create new text (or answer questions) based on the millions (if not billions) of words that are fueling the model. The same goes for images. Feed a generative model enough images and it will be able to produce new images. It might take the model millions of attempts to perfect what it generates, but with the power of modern computer hardware, those millions of attempts don't take too long.

Then, to go from generating random images to creating headshots that will make you irresistible to hiring managers, these AI headshot generators utilize a model similar to the one above, one that's been trained on nothing but headshots of professionals. Then, once you've uploaded your images, the model will again train on your facial features and adapt the more generalized headshots so that they look like you.

Granted, the better and more varied the images you provide the AI, the better the results, so try to upload a variety of pictures, avoiding too many duplicates, to ensure that the AI is able to get a good view of you from every angle to properly generate an image of your likeness.

Final Words

It's one thing that AI is able to create imaginary people and images so effectively, it's an entirely different beast that these generative models can now take just a few pictures of you and output convincing images depicting you in a variety of poses and situations.

With as far as AI has come in the last three years alone, it's astounding to imagine what the next big thing might be. Images are continuing to get even better, and now videos are becoming easier to create from scratch with AI. Perhaps the sky really is the limit.