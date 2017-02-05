This Global Tech Consulting Firm is Bringing a Big Change in Digital Transformation

How a global technology consulting company equips entrepreneurs – just out of college as well as industry veterans - for digital transformation.

learn more about Sandeep Soni

By Sandeep Soni

Entrepreneur India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

How a global technology consulting company equips entrepreneurs – just out of college as well as industry veterans - for digital transformation.

There are two type of entrepreneurs that do start-ups, one, those hardcore geeks absorbed in technology and beer – well that's how you would typically define young kids doing cool technology stuff but the challenge is they don't very clearly understand the lifecycle of an idea from the concept stage to an evolved product. Second, are accomplished professionals who try dabbling with latest technology pieces like artificial intelligence, and virtual reality but aren't completely soaked into it. They might have a business vision but they need support in marrying it with the technology vision, says Puneet Gupta, Global Chief Technology Officer, Brillio – based in California. Brillio sets out to help both of them (apart from serving Fortune 500 and 100 companies).

The Fix

Young entrepreneurs though can develop an idea but they know less in terms of taking it into the real world. "We help them through their entire value chain of defining what should be their product strategy, minimum viable product, and how it should be engineered," says Gupta."

On the other hand, industry veterans that have a thorough understanding of their market and its customers often fall short of knowing how they can inject technologies for a complete makeover. "They need some partner who can help them by building the technology from scratch, doing a first demo, a first proof of concept, etc," adds Gupta. Two primary offerings by Brillio for start-ups include Brillio Imagine and Brillio Realize. Imagine helps early stage startups with quick prototyping and testing their minimum viable product to get to a stage where they can pitch to investors as well. With Realize, Brillio offers a comprehensive package where enterprise architects and specialists in the areas of cloud, security, scalability, and data provides with architecture required for enterprise scale and consumer scale.

Tapping New Ideas

Conversational interfaces, artificial agent, digital currencies, like Bitcoin, are the technologies of the future for Brillio. Conversational interfaces are natural language and voice recognition interfaces, like Amazon Echo or Google Home. "Conversational interfaces are making digital experiences more real. For e.g., for a fintech start-up, artificial intelligence and conversational interfaces are a huge phenomena to engage with customers," says Gupta explaining its application, "You think of any technology system for e.g. online shopping, ticket booking, self service, etc., we are trying to bring consciousness to this system by making users feel as if they are talking to an intelligent system, who understand them and changes its behavior based on how you act."

Brillio has been investing and supporting businesses and even incubating unique ideas from its employees. It has acquired a data analytics company and invested in two businesses in artificial intelligence so far.

"We incubate interesting ideas of our employees in these areas. Once they start demonstrating it, we build small teams for them," maintains Gupta.

Design Matters

The solutions span across creating a digital strategy to diagnose and implement solutions, end-to-end data, and analytics capabilities etc. It is important for start-ups, building great technologies, to blend with their capabilities in design. It is one thing to figure out how do you use big data analytics, AI etc., and understanding the little experiences or moments of truth in your customer's life that makes the difference, is another deal altogether.

"Once you have figured it out, the technology has to serve millions of users in a highly secure, scalable and high performing manner which we call as digital engineering," says Gupta. Brillio, a Microsoft managed partner and cloud solution provider, recently became Amazon Web Services (AWS) delivery partner for Amazon's API Gateway and AWS Lambda (that runs your code without managing servers). Its 70 per cent business comes from 50 Fortune 500 and 1000 companies in the US, and 15 per cent from Europe and India, each.

(This article was first published in the January issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
Sandeep Soni

Former Features Editor

Related Topics

Technology Artificial Intelligence Virtual Reality digital transformation bRILLIO

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'I Don't Feel Like It's Unreasonable': A-List Actor Refused Service At Hotspot For Not Following Dress Code

Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe had quite the afternoon after trying to stop at a Japanese steakhouse in Melbourne, Australia following a game of tennis.

By Emily Rella

Living

21 Productive Things to Do During Your Commute

How to use this frustrating "wasted time" to get smarter, more focused and re-energized.

By John Rampton

Leadership

5 Winning Habits That Will Transform Your Leadership Skills

Ready to take your leadership skills to the next level? Discover the five winning habits that will transform you into an exceptional leader!

By John Kitchens

Thought Leaders

The Collapse of Credit Suisse: A Cautionary Tale of Resistance to Hybrid Work

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder for business leaders to adapt to the changing world of work and prioritize their workforce's needs and preferences.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Lifestyle

4 Ways To Negotiate For A Good Salary

Negotiating a salary can be an intimidating task for many, especially for those who are just starting their careers. However, with the right approach and mindset, this can become a smooth and successful process.

By Kavya Pillai

Business Process

Why Embracing Chaos is Crucial to Your Success and Longevity

Chaos engineering is a popular idea in software engineering, centered around the premise that deliberately breaking a system to gain information will ultimately help improve that system's resiliency. Given the uncertainty of our times, CEOs might want to apply this type of approach in their corporate sustainability strategies.

By Max Kraynov