Get All Access for $5/mo

Three Use Cases Of Gen-AI Which Can Be Useful For Organisations Gen-AI can also be used for code generation which gives you 3-fold improvements in coding speed and almost eight-to-10-fold improvement in documentation.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the rapidly changing landscape of technology and human interaction, Generative AI represents a pivotal moment. Raised in an era where artificial intelligence is deeply embedded in daily life, this generation experiences unparalleled connectivity, automation, and innovation.

Generative AI consists of individuals growing up in a society where AI systems impact every aspect of life, from education and employment to entertainment and healthcare. This is not only skilled at using AI-powered technologies but are also set to transform societal norms, ethical standards, and the essence of human existence in this digital age. Read More
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Is One Company to Blame for Soaring Rental Prices in the U.S.?

The FBI recently raided a major corporate landlord while investigating a rent price-fixing scheme. Here's what we know.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

His Side Hustle Made $20,000 in 2 Weeks After Catching Beyoncé's Attention — Now This 26-Year-Old Is Aiming for $1 Million Revenue

Zac Coughlin, 26, had an early passion that followed him to college and beyond.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

15 Strategies for Quickly Expanding Your Business

Successfully scaling a business is all about doing the fundamentals and having the stamina to see it through.

By R.L. Adams
News and Trends

Fintech Startup Fibe Raises USD 90 Mn in Series E Round Led by TR Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Others

The Pune-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds to expand reach, strengthen technological infrastructure, and deepen its impact across India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

Five Sustainable Practices Adopted By Electric Vehicle Industry

Electric vehicles are inherently more eco-friendly than their fossil fuel counterparts, as they produce zero tailpipe emissions.

By Entrepreneur Staff