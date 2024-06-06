Gen-AI can also be used for code generation which gives you 3-fold improvements in coding speed and almost eight-to-10-fold improvement in documentation.

In the rapidly changing landscape of technology and human interaction, Generative AI represents a pivotal moment. Raised in an era where artificial intelligence is deeply embedded in daily life, this generation experiences unparalleled connectivity, automation, and innovation.

Generative AI consists of individuals growing up in a society where AI systems impact every aspect of life, from education and employment to entertainment and healthcare. This is not only skilled at using AI-powered technologies but are also set to transform societal norms, ethical standards, and the essence of human existence in this digital age. Read More