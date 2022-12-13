Visha Gondal: Healthifying the Metaverse

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

CEO and Founder, Vishal Gondal introduced GOQii to the metaverse space in 2014 with the belief that its technology will lead to paradigm shifts in the healthcare industry and move towards a preventive healthcare or wellness-based model which only be the viable, long-term, mass-market solution. The GOQii Health Metaverse will be an immersive, intimate and appealing medical experience. The Metaverse will combine the two worlds making living healthy in the real world more fun and super rewarding.

VISHAL GONDAL, CEO AND FOUNDER, GOQII

The services and solutions have helped people bring about a change in their lifestyles. Lifestyle modification with the help of guidance from personal coaches has had a major impact on the users' health such as weight reduction, and disease reversal of medical conditions such as diabetes, gut health issues, stroke and cardiac issues. SAFE is a lifestyle GOQii advocates by following healthy habits and experiencing a healthy journey from sedentary to Elite by making users stay active and fit.

GOQii is focused on increasing the longevity of a person by helping him/her follow a daily routine of good sleep, a healthy nutritious diet, regular exercise, mental well-being and happiness. They provide people with a platform to improve their health and fitness and move a step ahead to increase India's average lifespan to 80 years and above.

The challenge is to make the insurance company, the doctor, the hospital, the pharmaceutical company and everybody work together in a manner to improve consumer health.

When talking about how difficult it is to reach the path of profitability, Gondal shared, "Having a real product and service to match it" is all it takes. At GOQii they have a real product, real service, real customer base and a real gross margin.

They are expanding into the connected fitness and healthcare ecosystem in 2023. With an aim to bring metaverse in healthcare, expand their insurance partnership and quickly mark their presence in the international markets to help people modify their lifestyle to stay healthy and fit.