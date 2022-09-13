What Is the Connection Between Fashion Brands And Blockchain Technology? An Ecosystem Review Through the Lens Of a Fashion Brand

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Leandro Lopes (LL) is a multidimensional and authentic upcoming fashion brand which constitutes integrity through high-quality and exclusive individual designs. Leandro Lopes is more than just fashion or clothing. Leandro Lopes expresses a special spirit and lifestyle driven towards connecting people. Because of its celebrities and influencers and their communities of over 20 million followers, Leandro Lopes has huge potential. Many of the market participants consider Leandro Lopes as one of the fastest-growing fashion brands in 2022.

Leandro Lopes embraces on values to produce only in Europe, establishing a wide range of core products such as sneakers, tops, pants, and other shoes handmade from high-quality materials. The production of all LL products takes place solely in factories in Portugal, where the Lopes family has been long-running shoe factories and business since 1962.

To accelerate the growth and internationalization of the LL-fashion business, the Leandro Lopes group has decided to leverage blockchain technology to introduce the $Lopes token and a cryptocurrency-based infrastructure via an initial token offering ("LL-ITO" or "ITO").

The funds raised by the LL-ITO will be used for investments: opening various LL-flagship stores and expanding the fashion business in the US and Asia.

Leandro Lopes Token ($Lopes) and the Lopes LL-Ecosystem

The Leandro Lopes token ("$Lopes") is a utility token based on ERC-20 blockchain technology. Polygon Blockchain is the public blockchain used for receiving and sending $Lopes tokens.

The $Lopes token forms a key agent to the full LL-Ecosystem. It is innovative and shall merge the physical presence of the Leandro Lopes brand with the virtual. NFTs, the metaverse, and other digital assets are the main elements that customers may use to enter the virtual fashion space, a world where they can wear and use virtual shoes, clothing, and other items in avatar ecosystems currently in massive growth. The LL-Ecosystem offers several innovative opportunities for customers to earn with the $Lopes token and the NFTs offered through the Lopes LL-Ecosystem.

The $Lopes token holders receive discounts and loyalty rewards for purchasing Leandro Lopes products.

LL-NFTs

Each pair of shoes bears a unique identification number. Successful buyers of these shoes are eligible to receive a virtual replica in the form of an NFT, a virtual certificate of ownership running on the blockchain. Each NFT evidences the owner with the type, size, day of purchase, etc.

Owners of the NFTs and the $Lopes shoes have the right to participate in the "Wear to Earn" Loyalty and LL-Status Program developed by the Issuer.

LL-Metaverse

The Leandro Lopes Holding AG has planned to introduce the LL-Metaverse by the end of 2023, with a focus directly related to the launch of Leandro Lopes digital luxuries specifically catered to the virtual environment.

The LL-Metaverse will provide virtual social places where participants can interact, meet community members and celebrities, play, attend Leandro Lopes fashion events, and buy items within the Leandro Lopes product offering.

Mining and Staking of $Lopes

The $Lopes shoe enables the mining of $Lopes tokens. The number of tokens that can be mined per day depends on the number of steps that users take per day and the available amount of $Lopes in the LL-Mining Pool on that particular day.

The $Lopes -Ecosystem comprises a special staking program. $Lopes holders have the option to use their $Lopes for staking purposes by subjecting the $Lopes to a disposal restriction for a certain period. This disposition restriction shall be 1 year, or a whole multiple thereof, to maintain a specified status in the Lopes Status Program. Separately, owners of $Lopes may subject their $Lopes to disposition restriction for a period of their choosing to mine $Lopes, e.g. for 30, 60, 90, 120 or more days. The staking yield amounts to 8% per year of the $Lopes Tokens used for staking. During the vesting period, $Lopes tokens will not be eligible for staking.

At the beginning, token holders can earn up to 2,000 USD daily from mining, but the size of rewards will increase as new features are added, that is, gaming elements and other products. After all, token holders will access 2.000 USD daily possible income.

Terms & Conditions of the $Lopes Offering

The standard selling price for one $Lopes is USD 0.25. The minimum purchase during the Private Presale phase is EUR 100,000 after applying the discount.

During the Private PreSale phase (July 4 to September 30, 2022), a discount of 30 per cent on the selling price will be applied to the sale price, resulting in an effective price of $0.175 per Lopes.

The private sale phase is followed by the Public Presale phase (October 1st to December 31, 2022). The minimum purchase is $100. Discount rates will be granted depending on the purchase price paid. For example, if someone purchases $Lopes for $1,000, the discount rate is 10 per cent, and in the case of a purchase for $15,000 and above, the discount rate is 25 per cent.

The purpose of the Lopes issuance is to raise funds in the amount of up to CHF 25 million, which shall mainly be used for the expansion of the Leandro Lopes business to the USA and Asia, the opening of Leandro Lopes Flagship Stores, and for marketing purposes.

Conclusion

Leandro Lopes is a fashion brand and an excellent example of how the digital economy is entering our world, finding new applications. LL-Ecosystem strives to create a fundamentally new way of interacting with customers.

If you want to be a part of it, welcome to Private or Public Presale. Private Pre Sale will last until September 30, and Public Presale will be available until December 31, 2022.