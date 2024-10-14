WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is about to launch a new customization tool that will let users add unique chat themes to their talks. Users will have more control over their messaging experience with this functionality, which is presently in beta testing.

According to reports, a limited number of beta users can use the new custom chat themes feature, which is available with WhatsApp versions 2.24.21.34 for Android and 24.20.71 for iOS. 22 distinct themes, each with up to 20 color variations, will probably be available to WhatsApp users who are enrolled in the Google Play Beta Program. These customizations may include the ability to change the conversation's color as well as the chat background.

The new "Chat Theme" settings page will greatly increase personalization possibilities for WhatsApp users, who can currently only switch between bright and dark modes. A new degree of freedom will probably be available to users, who will be able to apply a uniform theme for all talks or set individual themes for particular chats. Notably, both parties will have their privacy protected because the themes will only be visible to the user who applied them.

Along with updating the chat appearance, WhatsApp has included a number of new features to improve its video calling capabilities. In order to add a creative touch to calls, users can now apply filters, such as Warm, Cool, and Dreamy. Additionally, the app offers background customization, with choices like beach vistas, cozy living room settings, or a

In order to enhance the visual experience during video conversations, particularly in poorly lit areas, a new "Touch Up" tool and a "Low Light" mode have been added for individuals who are worried about video quality. Users can more easily modify their appearance in real time by touching the effects icon to access these tools during calls.

WhatsApp intends to make these upgrades available to all users in the upcoming weeks, although they are now only available to beta testers.