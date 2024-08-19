According to reports, WhatsApp is preparing to release a new feature that will allow users to customize their chat themes. This feature may soon be available for both the iOS and Android versions of the personal messaging app.

According to reports, WhatsApp is preparing to release a new feature that will allow users to customize their chat themes. This feature may soon be available for both the iOS and Android versions of the personal messaging app. The latest version, according to WABetainfo, aims to improve the messaging experience by giving users more control over the visual layout and letting them select the colors they want for their chat bubbles.

This feature was initially noticed by the newspaper in the iOS 24.11.10.70 WhatsApp beta, and then in the Android 2.24.17.19 WhatsApp beta. According to the screenshot that was provided, WhatsApp might be testing a new feature that would allow users to choose their preferred default chat theme. Although a preview of the Chat Themes feature is not yet available due to the product's ongoing development, the report indicates that there may initially be at least 10 chat themes.

Unlike other Meta apps like Instagram and Messenger, WhatsApp has always allowed users to customize their chat background, but the text bubble colors have remained constant. With the latest version, the wallpaper and bubble color will change in accordance with the default chat theme color selection.

According to the source, users will soon be able to manually override options for individual chats, giving them the ability to change the color of chat bubbles and backdrops.

By letting users customize their visual design and select their preferred hue for chat bubbles, WhatsApp seeks to improve the messaging experience for its users. The most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.19 update from the Google Play Store suggests that WhatsApp is dedicated to providing the same feature to the Android client, even though it is still in development for the iOS app.