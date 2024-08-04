Get All Access for $5/mo

WhatsApp's latest Beta feature: Voice messages on Meta AI According to reports, Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new function that might completely change how users interact with Meta AI, the AI assistant that was just released. Users will be able to send audio messages straight to the AI chatbot with this new feature, which is still in beta testing.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

According to reports, Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new function that might completely change how users interact with Meta AI, the AI assistant that was just released. Users will be able to send audio messages straight to the AI chatbot with this new feature, which is still in beta testing. Updates from WABetaInfo, a feature tracker for WhatsApp, indicate that this functionality is being handed out in the Android WhatsApp beta version 2.24.16.10.

The much awaited feature gives Google Play Beta program participants access to a new audio message icon in the chat interface. This indicator is located next to the text input area at the bottom of the screen and looks like the well-known voice message symbol that can be seen in regular chats and group conversations. Voice messages can be recorded and sent to Meta AI by users, which will process the audio input and produce a text-based answer.

With the addition of audio processing, Meta AI's capabilities have significantly improved, surpassing its previous multimodal operations like image generation. Users who would rather speak than type are anticipated to benefit from this functionality, particularly those who are constantly on the go or find typing awkward in certain circumstances.

WhatsApp is testing an additional feature in addition to this voice messaging update, which is meant to streamline user interactions. Double-tapping a message allows users to respond to it quickly. This new feature is currently in trial. When a message is double-tapped, a heart emoji will automatically appear, replicating similar capabilities already available on Facebook and Instagram. Although the public release date of this feature is still unknown, it is anticipated to improve user convenience and engagement while it is still in beta testing.

While these capabilities are being tested, they should improve WhatsApp's communication and further incorporate AI, which is in keeping with Meta's continuous goal of improving user experience across all of its platforms.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Agrizy Secures USD 9.8 Mn in Series A Round Led by Accion and Omnivore to Boost Agri-Processing

The funding will be used to expand existing and new product lines, develop value-added advisory services, and provide quality financial services to better serve processors and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

CoRover.ai Partners with EthosAI.one to Enhance Human-Centric Responsible AI with BharatGPT

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in CoRover.ai's mission to enhance the reliability and integrity of its Large Language Models (LLMs) in alignment with the ethical principles of BharatGPT.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Country Delight Secures INR 70 Cr in Debt Funding from Alteria Capital

Founded in 2013 by Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal, Country Delight has made a mark in the dairy and grocery sectors by offering a subscription-based delivery service for milk, milk products, fruits, and vegetables.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

ShareChat Raises USD 16 Mn Debt Funding from EDBI for Growth and Innovation and Reduces Workforce by 5%

The recently obtained capital will be deployed to improve the company's advertising technology stack and grow its customer transactions business, which will involve investing in further creator ecosystem monetisation capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

Imagine Verifying Your Identity With a Simple Handshake — Here's Why Business Leaders Should Embrace Digital IDs

For business owners and managers, introducing Digital ID is best viewed as a gradual evolution. After all, in this long road to digital transformation, patience and pragmatism will be your greatest allies.

By Ihar Kliashchou