According to reports, Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a new function that might completely change how users interact with Meta AI, the AI assistant that was just released. Users will be able to send audio messages straight to the AI chatbot with this new feature, which is still in beta testing. Updates from WABetaInfo, a feature tracker for WhatsApp, indicate that this functionality is being handed out in the Android WhatsApp beta version 2.24.16.10.

The much awaited feature gives Google Play Beta program participants access to a new audio message icon in the chat interface. This indicator is located next to the text input area at the bottom of the screen and looks like the well-known voice message symbol that can be seen in regular chats and group conversations. Voice messages can be recorded and sent to Meta AI by users, which will process the audio input and produce a text-based answer.

With the addition of audio processing, Meta AI's capabilities have significantly improved, surpassing its previous multimodal operations like image generation. Users who would rather speak than type are anticipated to benefit from this functionality, particularly those who are constantly on the go or find typing awkward in certain circumstances.

WhatsApp is testing an additional feature in addition to this voice messaging update, which is meant to streamline user interactions. Double-tapping a message allows users to respond to it quickly. This new feature is currently in trial. When a message is double-tapped, a heart emoji will automatically appear, replicating similar capabilities already available on Facebook and Instagram. Although the public release date of this feature is still unknown, it is anticipated to improve user convenience and engagement while it is still in beta testing.

While these capabilities are being tested, they should improve WhatsApp's communication and further incorporate AI, which is in keeping with Meta's continuous goal of improving user experience across all of its platforms.