IT major Wipro and NVIDIA have joined hands together to help healthcare companies in generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI). Under the collaboration, Wipro will leverage NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for the production of AI across its current portfolio of healthcare solutions in Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare, and Medicaid to improve member experience, increase enrollment, and help support claims adjudication.

This will result into healthcare organizations able to achieve faster, and easier consumption of large language models (LLMs) powered by NVIDIA AI Enterprise, leading to increased productivity, deeper member intelligence, and better operational efficiencies and paving the way for the next wave of healthcare solutions.

Talking about it, Nagendra Bandaru, President and Managing Partner, Wipro Enterprise Futuring said, "We are delighted to team with NVIDIA to develop next-generation, scalable AI solutions to help our healthcare clients tap into the power of generative AI. It will allow us to deliver AI-enabled innovation for the healthcare industry at scale and drive healthcare solutions with advanced computing capabilities. We are looking forward to building healthcare specific solutions for a new era of AI-led innovation and business transformation."

Further, the collaboration will leverage the NVIDIA AI platform for generative, speech, and translation AI, including NVIDIA AI Foundation Models for building and customizing generative AI models for any application in the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, such as NVIDIA NeMo and Riva, and the NVIDIA DGX platform.

Wipro has already developed multiple AI-first enterprise offerings across the healthcare industry leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform. These include an industry-leading billing and enrolment solution in the Medicare and ACA market segment, provider and member services leveraging gen AI capabilities, and specific offerings to improve claims processing and provider data accuracy.

"We are excited to expand on this collaboration with NVIDIA. Wipro's deep healthcare experience, innovative AI frameworks, and platforms combined with NVIDIA's leadership in accelerated computing and AI will help the world's largest healthcare entities to embrace new AI capabilities and re-imagine their business," said Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Ecosystems & Partnerships at Wipro.

Wipro plans to continue building NVIDIA-powered solutions that will help automate the software development lifecycle and accelerate digital and business transformation. Through an AI Center of Excellence with NVIDIA, Wipro engineers will receive large-scale ongoing training on NVIDIA's application frameworks in areas like generative AI, the metaverse, conversational AI, and data analytics to accelerate the development of custom solutions.

"Companies are eager to integrate multilingual, voice-enabled generative AI into business applications that are powered by the highest-performing, most energy-efficient solutions available," said Manuvir Das, Vice President of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA.

"The NVIDIA AI platform supports Wipro's ongoing commitment to provide its clients with the most advanced, secure, and reliable AI technology and services," Das added.