100Unicorns Expands to UAE with First Foreign Market Office in Abu Dhabi
The move strategically positions the fund as a gateway to the MENA region, aiming to strengthen ties between the Indian and UAE startup ecosystems through investment, acceleration, and incubation initiatives.
Tablesprint and Alchemyst AI Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Fueling Innovation Across 650 Districts: Venture Catalysts
Over the past eight years, the Mumbai-based firm claims to have invested in over 500 (till March 2024) startups diversified into over 40 sectors and covering over 650 districts in India.
9Unicorns rebrands itself to 100Unicorns and launches Fund II
With this strategic move, 100Unicorns aims to fuel innovative companies and the rebranding will also mean a significant shift in the Indian startup ecosystem by reducing dependency on international funding sources.