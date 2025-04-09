You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Data Safeguard Raises Seed Funding from Auxano Capital

Data Safeguard, a Bengaluru-based privacy management and fraud prevention startup, has raised its seed round from Auxano Capital.

The funds will be used to accelerate business expansion, bolster R&D, and enhance the company's AI-powered technology stack to support compliance with India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and combat synthetic fraud.

Founded in 2022 by Sudhi Sahu, Data Safeguard offers advanced AI and machine learning solutions to secure both structured and unstructured data. Its flagship products include ID-PRIVACY, ID-REDACT®, and ID-MASK® for data redaction and masking, and ID-AML and ID-FRAUD to detect and prevent synthetic identity fraud.

"Privacy Management and Fraud Prevention have become critical concerns for businesses in today's digital landscape. Auxano Capital's investment will enable us to expand our footprint and enhance our AI-driven technology stack to address these growing challenges," said Sudhi Sahu, Founder and CEO.

The company's solutions are used by banks, fintech firms, hospitals, e-commerce platforms, government bodies, and cloud providers to ensure data protection and regulatory compliance.

Brijesh Damodaran, Co-founder of Auxano Capital, added, "Data Safeguard is building essential digital infrastructure for trust and compliance. We're proud to support their mission."

Bhagva Secures USD 1 Mn in Pre-Series A Round

Digital spiritual platform Bhagva has raised USD 1 million in a pre-Series A round led by Australian high-net-worth individual Pradeep Nain, along with other investors.

The funds will be used to enhance Bhagva's technological infrastructure and streamline its operations, ensuring a seamless spiritual experience for its expanding user base.

Founded in 2022 by Jagriti Motwani, Bhagva offers a comprehensive digital ecosystem for spirituality, including online and offline pooja services, pandit bookings, daily Panchang updates, horoscope readings, and jaap services. Its platform—accessible via app and website—caters to users of all age groups, blending traditional rituals with digital convenience.

"Our mission is to make spirituality more accessible and inclusive," said Jagriti Motwani, Founder and CEO of Bhagva. "This funding will allow us to build a stronger tech foundation and create meaningful impact through spiritual empowerment and economic inclusion."

Headquartered in Delhi, Bhagva also focuses on empowering women and underrepresented communities by providing skill training in creating pooja-related items like agarbattis, solar diyas, and artifacts, supporting cultural entrepreneurship.

With this funding boost, Bhagva aims to scale its offerings in a space populated by players like Astrotalk, AppsForBharat, Vama.app, and InstaAstro, while continuing to enrich spiritual lives through innovation.

Let's Try Bags USD 2.5 Mn from SWC Global

Delhi-based snack brand Let's Try has raised USD 2.5 million in its latest funding round led by Singapore-based SWC Global, with participation from existing investors Wipro Consumer, 100Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and boAt Lifestyle founder Aman Gupta. This follows an earlier investment of USD 1.56 million from its current backers.

The freshly raised capital will be used to expand distribution across Tier I, II, and III cities, enhance supply chain and backend operations, and launch innovative health-forward snack options. The company will also invest in both digital and offline brand-building to scale its presence.

Founded in 2021 by Nitin Kalra, Let's Try offers a wide assortment of affordable premium snacks including namkeens, wafers, cookies, cakes, and sweets—all made with high-quality ingredients. The brand, which gained visibility on Shark Tank India, aims to become a household name across India.

"Our goal is to bring better snacking choices to every corner of the country," said Nitin Kalra, Founder and CEO. "This funding will empower us to scale aggressively, diversify our offerings, and reach new customers."

Currently operating at INR 120 crore ARR, Let's Try targets INR 1,000 crore in revenue by 2028, tapping into India's booming INR 50,000 crore snack market.