goSTOPS Raises INR 35 Cr in Series A to Expand Youth Travel Hostel Network
goSTOPS will use the fresh funding to expand to 10,000 beds across 100 locations, enhance operations, upgrade technology, and improve social experiences, solidifying its position as a leading youth travel brand.
The Honest Home Company and The Energy Company Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Innovation
Bengaluru-based Kreedo Raises USD 4 Mn to Enhance Early Childhood Education Offerings
Founded in 2012 by Mridula Shridhar and VK Manikandan, Kreedo collaborates with affordable private schools and preschools, transforming early childhood education through its innovative 6T learning framework.
FINQY, Karma Primary Healthcare, and Cellivate Technologies Raise Funding
