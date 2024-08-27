Founded in 2012 by Mridula Shridhar and VK Manikandan, Kreedo collaborates with affordable private schools and preschools, transforming early childhood education through its innovative 6T learning framework.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kreedo Early Childhood Solutions, a Bengaluru-based edtech startup, announced that it has secured USD 4 million in a Series A funding round. This investment was led by Singapore-based Heritas Capital, with significant participation from existing investor UBS Optimus Foundation and other notable investors including Gray Matters Capital, 1Crowd, The Chennai Angels, and The Joka Angel Network.

The freshly secured capital will be pivotal in advancing Kreedo's product offerings and driving its expansion into new regions across India.

Mridula Shridhar, Co-founder of Kreedo, said, "With the current round, we will take Kreedo to more geographies in India. With incoming demand from our school partners, we also plan to extend our product offerings moving upwards to Grades 3-5, and enhance Practico, our digital home learning platform."

"We will also be scaling our specialised pre-primary teacher training franchise program that will create a pool of job-ready qualified teachers for Kreedo partner schools as well as the early education market in general. All these initiatives align with our overarching goal of democratising and changing the landscape of early education in India," Shridhar added.

Founded in 2012 by Mridula Shridhar and VK Manikandan, Kreedo collaborates with affordable private schools and preschools, transforming early childhood education through its innovative 6T learning framework.

This model, centred on Kreedo Activity Labs, provides a structured environment for play-based learning, incorporating elements like toys, technology, theory, teacher training, a timetable, and teamwork to ensure high learning outcomes for children aged 3 to 8 years, in line with the NEP 2020 guidelines.

Over the last two years, Kreedo claims that it has seen significant growth, doubling its revenue, expanding its reach from 700 to 1700 schools/preschools and increasing the number of children benefiting from its programs from 55,000 to more than 1,40,000.

Chik Wai Chiew, CEO and Executive Director, Heritas Capital, said, "With the new funding, we look forward to supporting the founders alongside other like-minded impact investors in empowering affordable private schools and training teachers to implement activity-based learning and better classroom management for enhanced learning outcomes. We believe Kreedo's track record and innovative growth plans will catalyse wider community efforts to enhance the future lives and livelihoods of generations of children across India."

Regis and Savoy Pvt Ltd, along with Zanskar Advisors, served as advisors for this funding round.