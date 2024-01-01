8i Ventures
8i Ventures Launches 2nd Edition of Pre-Seed Program Origami to Fuel Startup Ecosystem
The program offers rapid access to funding, with a streamlined process designed to provide founders with a response within one week, a term sheet in two weeks, and deal closure in just four weeks.
TransBnk Secures USD 4 Mn in Series A Funding Led by 8i Ventures, Eyes Global Expansion
TransBnk will use its recent funding to expand into the Middle East and Southeast Asia, strengthen its banking network, enhance its tech infrastructure, and improve its product offerings.
Pepul and Cautio Secure Early Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
8i Ventures Launches USD 10 Mn Seed Program 'Origami' to Fuel Early-Stage Startups
Through this seed program 8i Ventures hopes to invest USD 250,000 to USD 2 million in 8–10 startups this year.