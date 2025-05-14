ReelSaga Raises USD 2.1 Mn to Redefine Mobile Entertainment with Microdramas The seed round was led by Picus Capital, with participation from ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, Nazara Technologies, 8i Ventures, Waveform Ventures, Warmup Ventures, Bombay54, Bharat Founders Fund, and a host of angel investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ReelSaga Co-founders

ReelSaga, a mobile-first entertainment startup, has raised USD 2.1 million in a seed funding round led by Picus Capital. The round also drew participation from ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, Nazara Technologies, 8i Ventures, Waveform Ventures, Warmup Ventures, Bombay54, Bharat Founders Fund, and several angel investors.

The funds will be used to scale app development and create high-quality, localised microdramas tailored for mobile audiences in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The startup is doubling down on vertical short-form dramas, aiming to redefine how users consume fiction on their phones.

Founded in 2024 by Shubh Bansal, Shanu Vivek, and Ritesh Pandey—all ex-co-founders of used car platform Truebil (acquired by Spinny)—ReelSaga is a dedicated microdrama platform. It offers emotionally rich, vertically shot series with episodes lasting just 1–2 minutes, designed for quick, immersive binge sessions.

"Vertical short dramas are a cultural revolution. Drama doesn't need to be 40 minutes long to move you," said Shubh Bansal, Co-founder and CEO. "More and more users are turning to short-form video for entertainment. It's quick, emotionally resonant, and binge-worthy."

Co-founder and Head of Product and Data, Shanu Vivek, added, "We're using data science and product innovations to push the boundaries of short-form video, delivering hyper-personalised, mobile-first storytelling that resonates deeply with our audience."

With its unique format and mobile-first focus, ReelSaga is tapping into the next big category in digital entertainment.

"We're excited to back ReelSaga as they pioneer an entirely new category of storytelling in India," said Abhijay Thacker, SVP at Picus Capital. "Microdramas are poised to become the default format for an entire generation of mobile viewers."

Echoing the sentiment, ITI Growth's Mohit Gulati said, "The format is fresh, the vision is bold, and the team knows how to execute. ReelSaga is building where the market is going."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Marketing

Why Business Growth Today Demands More Than Just Traditional Marketing

Today's CMOs are growth architects focused on creating coherence and driving business success from within.

By Jason Greenwood
News and Trends

Are Indian Employees Becoming Overly Dependent on AI?

"Overdependence on AI becomes a shortcut for thinking, and that's not how companies can be built," Sanjay Varnwal, CEO and Co-founder, Spyne

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Renesas Design Hubs, Marks India's Entry Into 3nm Chip Era

"Designing at 3nm is truly next-generation. We've done 7nm and 5nm earlier, but this marks a new frontier," Minister said.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu