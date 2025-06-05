Naagin Raises INR 18 Cr Led by 360 ONE Asset to Expand Global Footprint Existing investor 8i participated for the third time, joined by a collective of 12 new and returning angel investors.

Mikhel Rajani, Co-founder of Naagin

Naagin, flavour-forward food brand, has raised INR 18 crores in a pre-Series A round led by 360 ONE Asset. Existing investor 8i participated for the third time, joined by a collective of 12 new and returning angel investors.

The funds will be used to scale operations, including factory and team expansion, R&D, and marketing, while driving growth across B2B, eCommerce, and D2C channels.

"We aligned with 360 ONE instantly on our bold vision for the future. They've been very supportive from the get-go, and we are excited to continue our journey to create products people truly love," said Mikhel Rajani, Co-founder of Naagin. "We aim to become the go-to flavour provider for HORECA brands in India and expand globally to put Indian hot sauce on the world map."

Founded in 2019 by Mikhel Rajani, Arjun Rastogi, and Kshitij Neelakantan, Naagin was born out of a shared frustration: the global absence of Indian flavours. Their solution was simple yet revolutionary—craft Indian hot sauces using regional chillies and culinary inspirations from across the country. Today, the brand offers a vibrant range of sauces, oils, and chilli flakes made from chillies like Bhut Jolokia, Sankeshwari, and Kanthari.

Naagin has become a category disruptor, now present in over 700 premium retail stores and distributed internationally via platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and Carrefour. Known for its viral collaborations like Bhoot Chips with Too Yumm!, the brand's spicy innovations continue to capture the imagination of Indian and global consumers alike.

"Naagin isn't simply bottling heat, it's distilling India's rich chilli heritage into a fresh, addictive flavour experience that belongs on tables from Mumbai to Brooklyn. Their relentless focus on craft, clean ingredients, and punchy brand storytelling positions them to redefine the global hot-sauce aisle, and we're fired up to help fuel that journey," said Abhishek Nag, Head of Early Stage VC at 360 ONE Asset.

With blockchain-enabled traceability, plastic-neutral practices, and direct farmer partnerships, Naagin merges sustainability with spice. This funding round highlights investor confidence in the brand's differentiated, chef-crafted offerings and its ambitious mission to make Indian flavours global icons.
