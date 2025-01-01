8X Ventures
Cybersecurity Firm Pantherun Technologies Raises USD 12 Mn in Series A Round
The round was led by Sahasrar Capital Investors and Lucky Investment Managers, with participation from Capital 2B (Info Edge), 8X Ventures, Real Time Angel Fund (GrowX), and new investor Founders Collective Fund.
Neuralzome Cybernetic Raises USD 2.4 Mn to Expand Robotic Solutions
The pre-seed funding round was led by 8X Ventures, along with Turbostart, Avinya Ventures, Saka Ventures, Appreciate Capital, Astir Ventures, IIM Ahmedabad's CIIE, SIDBI, and investor Heston Castelino.
TIEA Expands R&D, Manufacturing With INR 22 Cr From Jamwant, Valour, Others
Funds to support manufacturing expansion, R&D, and reduce reliance on imports
8X Ventures Announces First Close of INR 200 Cr DeepTech Fund
Over the next three years, the company plans to invest in 18–20 early-stage Indian deeptech startups, with initial investments ranging from INR 2–5 crore each and total investments of up to INR 20 crore in 8–10 startups.