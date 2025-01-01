8X Ventures

News and Trends

Cybersecurity Firm Pantherun Technologies Raises USD 12 Mn in Series A Round

The round was led by Sahasrar Capital Investors and Lucky Investment Managers, with participation from Capital 2B (Info Edge), 8X Ventures, Real Time Angel Fund (GrowX), and new investor Founders Collective Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Neuralzome Cybernetic Raises USD 2.4 Mn to Expand Robotic Solutions

The pre-seed funding round was led by 8X Ventures, along with Turbostart, Avinya Ventures, Saka Ventures, Appreciate Capital, Astir Ventures, IIM Ahmedabad's CIIE, SIDBI, and investor Heston Castelino.

News and Trends

TIEA Expands R&D, Manufacturing With INR 22 Cr From Jamwant, Valour, Others

Funds to support manufacturing expansion, R&D, and reduce reliance on imports

News and Trends

8X Ventures Announces First Close of INR 200 Cr DeepTech Fund

Over the next three years, the company plans to invest in 18–20 early-stage Indian deeptech startups, with initial investments ranging from INR 2–5 crore each and total investments of up to INR 20 crore in 8–10 startups.