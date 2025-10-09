Cybersecurity Firm Pantherun Technologies Raises USD 12 Mn in Series A Round The round was led by Sahasrar Capital Investors and Lucky Investment Managers, with participation from Capital 2B (Info Edge), 8X Ventures, Real Time Angel Fund (GrowX), and new investor Founders Collective Fund.

Bengaluru-based cybersecurity firm Pantherun Technologies has raised USD 12 million in a Series A funding round, led by Sahasrar Capital Investors and Lucky Investment Managers, with participation from Capital 2B (Info Edge), 8X Ventures, Real Time Angel Fund (GrowX), and new investor Founders Collective Fund.

Founded in 2019 by Srinivas Shekar and Tiffany Chan, Pantherun specialises in advanced real-time data encryption that enhances security across devices and networks.

The company plans to use the funds to scale internationally, focusing on North America, Europe, and select Asia-Pacific markets. Around 25 percent of the capital will be directed toward research and development to strengthen its patented encryption platform designed for high-speed, low-latency environments.

Pantherun's solutions offer device-agnostic protection, securing data across endpoints, cloud systems, and operational technology environments. The platform also supports post-quantum encryption and zero-trust architecture, aligning with future cybersecurity standards.

"The world runs on data, and protecting it consistently across devices is essential," said Srinivas Shekar, Co-founder and CEO of Pantherun Technologies. "This investment enables us to expand globally, deepen innovation, and make strong encryption accessible and easy to deploy."

With headquarters in Bengaluru and offices in Germany, Taiwan, and the United States, Pantherun works with technology partners including Intel, AMD, Altera, Angoka, ONGC, and Bharat Electronics. The firm currently employs 52 professionals, with 70 percent dedicated to product and engineering.

Lucideus (Safe Security), Quick Heal Technologies, Sequretek, Kratikal, Tata Advanced Systems, and Paladion Networks are some of its competitors in the cybersecurity and encryption domain.
