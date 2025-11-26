The round also saw support from 8x Ventures and several angel investors.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Capital A has led a seed funding round of nearly INR 16.5 crore in Enerzi, a deep tech manufacturing company working on microwave plasma based hydrogen production and engineered carbon materials.

The round also drew support from 8x Ventures and several angel investors.

Enerzi plans to utilise the fresh capital to increase its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its engineering and plasma science teams. The startup said the funding will also help speed up the commercial rollout of its hydrogen and nanocarbon platform in India and other global markets.

The Belagavi-based firm is developing a methane to hydrogen system that uses microwave plasma reactors. The technology converts methane into clean hydrogen while producing solid carbon nanopowder as a co product. According to the company, this approach improves hydrogen economics and opens opportunities across batteries, composites, and advanced material applications.

Enerzi also designs industrial microwave heating systems used in rubber processing, polymer curing, foundry drying, and materials engineering. Its work in hardware development and materials science has supported its move into methane plasmolysis.

The company is part of Maxcel, an accelerator programme created by Capital A and SanchiConnect for hardware and industrial technology startups, which received more than two thousand applications.